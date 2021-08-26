Xbox Games With Gold September 2021 Free Games Revealed

September is almost here, which means there are new free Xbox games to enjoy. For those with Xbox Live or Game Pass Ultimate, the September 2021 free games have been revealed, with next month's lineup offering a little bit of fighting action, chaos, and one particular adventure with a beautiful art style.

Whether you want to bring the chaos with Warhammer: Chaosbane or experience something completely different with a title like Mulaka, here is what Live and Ultimate members can expect next month:

Xbox Games With Gold September 2021

Warhammer: Chaosbane ($39.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 30

Mulaka ($19.99 ERP): Available September 16 to October 15

Zone of the Enders HD Collection ($29.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 15

Samurai Shodown II ($9.99 ERP): Available September 16 to 30

Personally, I can't recommend Mulaka enough. It's a beautiful action-adventure game set within the indigenous culture of the Tarahumara as they fight back against a corrupt force that threatens to take over their land. Players have to call upon the power from the gods themselves to save their people as they fight, strategize, and solve puzzles to ensure that the Tarahumara remain safe and flourishing.

You also can't go wrong with Warhammer because it's Warhammer.

Xbox Game Pass is a deal that has been a huge talking point in the gaming community, and Ultimate members can enjoy the games above at no additional cost. For those with Xbox Gold – the standard membership before Game Pass was even a concept – the above titles are free to own as long as your membership remains active. And if you don't like the games? That's cool too; they're free, so you've got nothing to lose.

With the new lineup on the way, it's not too late to scoop up August's freebies! You can learn more about those here.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!