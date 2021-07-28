Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

Microsoft just revealed its Xbox Games With Gold lineup for August, and now it's time for PlayStation to show off its lineup. Where Xbox is leaning into that Lost Planet love, PlayStation is going in a different direction with Hunter's Arena: Legends and some Tennis-inspired adventures.

Just like every month, the new lineup is yours to keep as long as a PlayStation Plus membership is active.

PS Plus Free Games For August 2021

Hunter's Arena: Legends

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Tennis World Tour 2

I don't have any experience with Tennis World Tour 2, personally, so I can't recommend that but Plants vs. Zombies is a fun little adventure if you're looking for something a little more light-hearted. Plus, all three games are free, so if you don't like them? Simply uninstall! Easy peasy.

For those that haven't scooped up the current month's lineup, it is not too late to grab July's free games, which you can find here. Just remember that an active PS Plus membership is required for all of the aforementioned titles. Sony's online services membership includes free games each month, exclusive sales on select titles, and more. The free games downloaded due to the PS Plus service remain yours to keep unless you cancel your membership.

Thoughts on the free PS Plus August 2021 games lineup? What do you hope gets added into the freebie lineup next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!