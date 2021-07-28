News

Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM

Microsoft just revealed its Xbox Games With Gold lineup for August, and now it's time for PlayStation to show off its lineup. Where Xbox is leaning into that Lost Planet love, PlayStation is going in a different direction with Hunter's Arena: Legends and some Tennis-inspired adventures. 

Just like every month, the new lineup is yours to keep as long as a PlayStation Plus membership is active. 

PS Plus Free Games For August 2021 

  • Hunter's Arena: Legends
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Tennis World Tour  2

I don't have any experience with Tennis World Tour 2, personally, so I can't recommend that but Plants vs. Zombies is a fun little adventure if you're looking for something a little more light-hearted. Plus, all three games are free, so if you don't like them? Simply uninstall! Easy peasy. 

For those that haven't scooped up the current month's lineup, it is not too late to grab July's free games, which you can find here. Just remember that an active PS Plus membership is required for all of the aforementioned titles. Sony's online services membership includes free games each month, exclusive sales on select titles, and more. The free games downloaded due to the PS Plus service remain yours to keep unless you cancel your membership. 

Thoughts on the free PS Plus August 2021 games lineup? What do you hope gets added into the freebie lineup next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II&#039;s New Character The Runaway

Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon 2's New Character The Runaway

News
Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, &quot;We Will Not Be Silenced&quot;

Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, "We Will Not Be Silenced"

News
Blizzard Co-Founder And Former CEO Responds To Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, &quot;I Am Extremely Sorry That I Failed You&quot;

Blizzard Co-Founder And Former CEO Responds To Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, "I Am Extremely Sorry That I Failed You"

News
New Leak Shows Metroid Prime 4 Studio Behind Canceled Legend Of Zelda Game Starring Sheik

New Leak Shows Metroid Prime 4 Studio Behind Canceled Legend Of Zelda Game Starring Sheik

gamer culture
Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year&#039;s Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year's Tokyo Olympics

gamer culture
The Best Trailers From This Year&#039;s San Diego Comic Con

The Best Trailers From This Year's San Diego Comic Con

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

Feature
The Simple Comforts Of Resident Evil 4

The Simple Comforts Of Resident Evil 4

News
Mortal Kombat 11 Surpasses 12 Million Copies Sold Worldwide

Mortal Kombat 11 Surpasses 12 Million Copies Sold Worldwide

gamer culture
Capcom Is Now Offering Resident Evil Perfumes To Celebrate Leon, Jill, And Chris

Capcom Is Now Offering Resident Evil Perfumes To Celebrate Leon, Jill, And Chris