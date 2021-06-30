Free PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Revealed, Including A Plague Tale For PS5

Microsoft just revealed its Xbox Games With Gold lineup for July, and now it's time for PlayStation to show off what it's got. Where Xbox is leaning into that Conker love, PlayStation is going in a different direction with WWE, some Call of Duty action, and rats. Lots of rats.

Just like every month, the new lineup is yours to keep as long as a PlayStation Plus membership is active.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is about what you'd expect from a Call of Duty experience with the exception that the Zombies portion is so much more immersive. It also includes Blackout, which is the battle royale portion of the shooter.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is arcade-inspired, blending Superstars and Legends together into an experience filled with interactive environments alongside a new story mode. Kick your friends' butts, become the Superstar you were always meant to be, and get that belt.

Personally, A Plague Tale is where it's at. Our own Marcus Steward can't sing this game's praises enough, and for good reason. If you're looking for an adventure that has a solid tale to tell and an adventure that you won't forget, scoop this bad boy up and try it out for free.

For those looking to jump in on this month's action, it's definitely not too late to go nab June's free games, which you can find here. That being said, it is important to remember that an active PS Plus membership is required for all of the aforementioned titles. Sony's online services membership includes free games each month, exclusive sales on select titles, and more. The free games downloaded due to the PS Plus service remain yours to keep unless you cancel your membership.

