Rainbow Six Extraction Delayed To 2022

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 16, 2021 at 01:14 PM

In October 2020, Rainbow Six Extraction (originally called Rainbow Six Quarantine) was pushed back due to COVID-19. Now the upcoming co-op experience is getting a new release window alongside the new name by being hit one with more pushback. Ubisoft has confirmed that Rainbow Six Extraction is delayed until 2022. 

The Ubisoft Extraction team took to the studio's blog to update fans on the game's current status. The studio wants to make sure that the unique features in the game are all working the way Ubisoft intends, with the goal of delivering a near-perfect online experience for those eager to drop into Extraction. For the full statement: "Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat."

While delays are a bit of a bummer, especially regarding titles with a lot of excitement surrounding them, it's good to see more and more studios normalize admitting that they need more time rather than push an unfinished product out of the door, becoming reliant on day one patches. Performance issues and bugs have always been an issue with online games at launch, but ensuring that the state of the build is where the team wants it to be can ensure a much smoother launch day experience. Now about those server issues that are also commonly seen...

The good news is that Ubisoft seems confident that it can deliver the experience by January 2022, so at least we have a specified window to look forward to.

Thoughts on Rainbow Six Extraction's delay? Any predictions for what other titles could possibly be pushed back? Sound off in the comments below! 

