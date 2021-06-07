Rainbow Six Quarantine Renamed Rainbow Six Extraction

There have been rumors that Ubisoft was planning a name change for Rainbow Six Quarantine following our real-life quarantine situation due to COVID-19. With Ubisoft Forward just a few days away, the studio has confirmed the new name with a brand new video. The new title? Rainbow Six Extraction.

Ubisoft released a brand new teaser trailer debuting the new name, talking about the latest co-op shooter experience in the Tom Clancy universe. Small game teasers can be seen in the video below, as well as a message from the team.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-op experience that will have Operators try to survive an alien threat. This no-man-left-behind experience takes a much darker turn than that of Rainbow Six Siege and is all about communication with your team in order for the best chance at survival.

We don't know much about Rainbow Six Extraction, but we will have more information soon with Ubisoft Forward kicking off E3 2021. To learn more about the full E3 schedule coming up, you can check out our previous coverage here.

Rainbow Six Extraction was pushed back in 2020 due to the pandemic and enforced work from home orders. The decision to delay was meant to give the team more time to make sure that the playable experience is what was promised to fans versus trying to rush it out and have the co-op title be plagued with frustrating bugs. We'll be learning more about what Rainbow Six Extraction has to offer on June 12 at 12 p.m. specific.

What are your thoughts on the name change? Are you excited to learn more about this co-op experience with Rainbow Six Extraction or are you all Tom Clancy'd out? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!