News

The PvP Resident Evil Game RE: Verse Is Delayed To 2022

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 15, 2021 at 09:00 AM

Capcom has confirmed that RE: Verse, the Resident Evil PvP game that was revealed alongside Resident Evil Village, has been delayed until 2022. The company has also confirmed that new launch details will be revealed at a "later time," though a timeframe has not been offered quite yet. 

Taking to the official Resident Evil Twitter account, Capcom delivered the news of the delay with a brief message to fans: "The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil RE: Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

While many players enjoyed Project Resistance, a spin-off multiplayer experience set within the Resident Evil universe, RE: Verse is an all-out PvP journey that pits iconic characters against one another. It brings back familiar heroes such as Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy, but you can play as the baddies, too, like with Mr. X. The multiplayer spin-off will feature familiar character models for the game, assuming with future updates post-launch and bringing players incentive to keep enjoying what RE: Verse wants to offer. 

When RE: Verse was first announced, Capcom was very clear that this is a fun additional Resident Evil experience to help celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. It's one of the "many" ways that the company celebrated earlier this year, including an anime show that is now available on Netflix and a new live-action movie reboot

Thoughts on the Resident Evil PvP experience as a whole and its delay? Sound off in the comment section below; Jill Valentine would want you to. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Persona 6 Confirmed, &quot;To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5&quot;

Persona 6 Confirmed, "To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5"

Review
The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – A Diamond Buried In The Rough

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – A Diamond Buried In The Rough

opinion
Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

News
Battlefield 2042 Is Online-Only, Plus More Details On How AI Works, New Specialist Details, And More

Battlefield 2042 Is Online-Only, Plus More Details On How AI Works, New Specialist Details, And More

News
Final Fantasy 14&#039;s Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

Final Fantasy 14's Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

News
Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

News
7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

News
Don&#039;t Call Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut A Director&#039;s Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

Don't Call Death Stranding Director's Cut A Director's Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

News
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

feature
Our Favorite Zelda Moments And Memories

Our Favorite Zelda Moments And Memories