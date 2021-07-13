News

Nier: Automata Steam Patch Drops This Week

by Jason Guisao on Jul 13, 2021 at 01:41 PM

In more interesting Nier news, the Steam version of Nier: Automata is finally getting the patch that it deserves and that fans have been waiting for since the game launched on PC in 2017.  The update drops this week and looks to remedy a multitude of outdated visual and technical features that, unfortunately, when left unchecked for so long, led to an surge of negative reviews

If you haven’t heard or read about the whole story, fans noticed some major differences between the Xbox Game Pass PC and Steam versions of Nier: Automata. The latter version of Nier: Automata was still missing a borderless video setting, FidelityFX options, HDR, and 4K textures. Kind modders, like GPUnity, have attempted to alleviate the tension with jaw-dropping downloadable packages. The official upcoming patch, however, will add all of the following:

Borderless Video Settings

Fidelity FX

HDR

Anti-aliasing

UI textures (4K)

Cut scenes

  • The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered cutscenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60FPS and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture.

Global illumination

  • A new “Global illumination” that can be set to three different levels; High, Medium or Low.

Ambient occlusion/ bloom

Bug fixes

  • It is now possible to switch between recently selected display modes for screenshots, such as between full screen and windowed mode or between borderless and windowed mode, by pushing the Alt + Enter keys together. The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when using a gamepad controller. The framerate has been stabilized at 60FPS under default settings. Other stability related fixes have also been implemented.

The patch drops on July 15. 

With all of this in mind, are you planning to give Nier: Automata a chance again? Or would you prefer to play it elsewhere or use mods? Let us know in the comments!

