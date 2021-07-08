News

Netflix's The Witcher TV Series Blood Origin Casts Its Éile

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 08, 2021 at 09:06 AM

Netflix's The Witcher TV series called Blood Origin continues to add to its cast of characters bringing this prequel show to life. With the recent confirmation that Michelle Yeoh joined the cast, Netflix has revealed yet another actress lending her talents to this adaptation. Meet Éile, a warrior-turned-musician that will be played by Sophia Brown. 

You may know Brown from 2017's Beauty and the Beast and 2019's The Capture, but now she's joining the world of Witchers as the latest character revealed for the upcoming show. According to Netflix, Éile is an "elite warrior-turned-nomadic musician who is forced to return to the way of the blade after a grand reckoning on the Continent sends her on a quest for vengeance and redemption. 

Blood Origin a six-part live-action spinoff show from the mainstay live-action take that is preparing to launch season two. The prequel series is being led by Declan de Barra alongside Netflix's The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. 

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” mentioned executive producer Declan de Barra when the prequel was first revealed. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall.”

Hissrich added, “I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: Blood Origin. It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more."

With Netflix's The Witcher season 2  bracing for its release sometime later this year on top of Blood Origin also in development, there will be many opportunities to toss those coins at your Netflix service. 

What do you think about the latest casting decision for Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin? Are you excited to learn more about the world of Witchers not centered around Geralt? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

cosplay
This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

News
Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

News
Next Assassin&#039;s Creed Game, Infinity, Will Reportedly Be A Live Service Game (UPDATE)

Next Assassin's Creed Game, Infinity, Will Reportedly Be A Live Service Game (UPDATE)

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

News
Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

News
New The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Trailer Features Stealth And Parkour Gameplay

New The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Trailer Features Stealth And Parkour Gameplay

News
Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Is Still A Long Way Off, According To Reports

Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Is Still A Long Way Off, According To Reports

News
RoboCop: Rogue City Announced, Launches In 2023

RoboCop: Rogue City Announced, Launches In 2023