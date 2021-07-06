Netflix's The Witcher Spinoff TV Series, Blood Origin, Casts Michelle Yeoh Of Star Trek Fame

While we await Netflix's The Witcher season 2 news by way of a full trailer and release date, the prequel TV series in the works called Blood Origin continues to bolster its numbers. With previous reports pointing at Eredin Glas being cast, a confirmed casting has been revealed with Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh.

"Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves," said Netflix about Scian, the character that Yeoh will be portraying. "No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent."

Yeoh joins Game of Thrones actor Laurence O'Fuarain, who will be playing the warrior Fjall, and Tom Clancy's Without Remorse actress Jodie Turner-Smith as Eile. There will be tales of strife, redemption, and the angst that The Witcher is known for. Going back before the time of Geralt, this will be yet another way fans of the fantasy adventure can learn more about the expansive world created by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. A world that was made even better by CD Projekt Red's The Witcher RPG series.

So what is Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin about, exactly? According to the streaming company, "Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” said showrunner Declan de Barra when the prequel was first revealed. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall.”

Co-showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is also attached to this project, which is perfect when reflecting on her work on The Witcher season one and continued efforts on season two. Book creator Sapkowski is also onboard as a creative consultant, alongside Jarek Sawko and Tomek Baginski as executive producers.

What are your thoughts on Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin so far? What other casting decisions would you like to see revealed? Shout out those fantasy-loving hopes and dreams in the comment section below.