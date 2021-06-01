News

Netflix's The Witcher Prequel, Blood Origin, Reportedly Casts A Familiar Villain From The Games

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 01, 2021 at 08:32 AM

With Netflix's The Witcher season 2 preparing for a trailer and release date reveal, the company's creative team has been hard at work on a different sort of project with the prequel called Blood Origin. We've learned a little bit about the upcoming spinoff in the past, but it was recently revealed that a familiar villain from the games will also be sharing that anticipated spotlight. 

According to the folks at Redanian Intelligencethe same site that has given fans first looks at on-set photos of The Witcher season 2, Australia actor Jacob Collins-Levy is set to join the Blood Origin cast as none other than Eredin Breacc Glas. Name sound familiar? It should, especially if you've played the games. This Aen Elle elf became the commander of the elven calvary known as the Wild Hunt. As the King of the Wild Hunt, Eredin earned his role after killing his successor, effectively becoming the new leader that sought after young Ciri. 

The latest casting news is interesting, especially with our first look at the Wild Hunt itself with The Witcher season 2 earlier this year. With a different actor reportedly playing the King of the Wild Hunt in season 2 of the main Netflix show, Levy will be playing a younger version of the character in this prequel as the leader of the Red Riders. 

The new series is a six-part live-action spinoff to the ongoing main series that was an instant hit for the streaming service. Blood Origin will be helmed by Declan de Barra alongside showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. 

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” mentioned executive producer Declan de Barra when the prequel was first announced. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall.”

“I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: Blood Origin," added showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. "It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more."

With Netflix's The Witcher season 2 back on track and Blood Origin on the way, there will be a lot of coins being tossed in the general direction of witchers in the coming months!

Are you excited to see even more The Witcher goodness on Netflix with Blood Origin? Any other familiar faces you'd like to see make a confirmed appearance? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

