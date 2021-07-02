New Legend Of Zelda: Skyward HD Trailer Shows Off Skippable Cutscenes, Autosave, And New QoL Changes

A new The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer is here and shows off some of the improvements made to the fan-favorite. From the option to get some helpful assistance from Fi to the ability to skip over the cutscenes you may have seen one too many times, here is a brief overview of what The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer had to reveal.

In the below video, Nintendo shows off the new ability to skip over cutscenes. While this option might not be for everyone, it is a feature that has been asked for numerous times in the past. So, for those that are interested in being able to fast-track back to gameplay, that option is now available. Players will also be able to skip tutorial dialogue, as well as fast-forward through dialogue when in-game.

Another way the team is streamlining this experience is by doing so with item information. The explanation given for collectible items, especially for commonly found things like materials, will only pop up upon that first discovery. This will make it even more time-efficient when focusing on the gaming experience, which pairs nicely with the new autosave feature being implemented.

Players will now also be able to get some help from Fi. Fi is there when needed and appears in cutscenes, but players will also be able to summon them manually if they are looking for a little guidance on where to go next or how to take on a specific part of Skyward Sword.

The above features are all added to make Skyward Sword a more enjoyable playable experience, making it a smoother journey for those that are eager to dive right in. We'll be able to play those improvements for ourselves when the game arrives on Nintendo Switch later this month on July 16.

Thoughts on the latest improvements shown in the new Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer? Shout them out, loud and proud, in the comments below!