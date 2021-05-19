New Zelda And Loftwing Amiibo Joins Skyward Sword HD This July

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced it's bringing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword to the Nintendo Switch through a new HD remaster version. While details have largely been scarce since its announcement, we got a quick glimpse at the game in action through the unveiling of a new Amiibo featuring Skyward Sword Zelda with a Loftwing.

Throughout the existence of Amiibo figures, only the Super Mario series has been featured more prominently than The Legend of Zelda. To this point, the only Skyward Sword figure we've received has been of Link. Through the new Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo, players can add an extra convenience to the Skyward Sword HD experience. In the original game, players could only travel between the surface and sky at certain points, but if they call Fi and use the newly announced Amiibo, they can make the jump at any time. The functionality even works while in dungeons and buildings.

You can see the effects the Amiibo has on Skyward Sword HD in the trailer below.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally released on Wii in 2011. Despite receiving critical acclaim, the title was divisive among fans thanks to its pacing and reliance on the Wii's motion controls. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD not only delivers higher-resolution visuals, but lets you use the Switch's Joy-Cons to replicate and even surpass the motion controls of the Wii. However, for those who are opposed to playing a long game such as Skyward Sword with motion controls, for the first time ever, Skyward Sword HD will feature button controls for both handheld and docked modes.

Both The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and the Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo launch on July 16. For more on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, check out the announcement trailer here.