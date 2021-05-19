News

New Zelda And Loftwing Amiibo Joins Skyward Sword HD This July

by Brian Shea on May 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced it's bringing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword to the Nintendo Switch through a new HD remaster version. While details have largely been scarce since its announcement, we got a quick glimpse at the game in action through the unveiling of a new Amiibo featuring Skyward Sword Zelda with a Loftwing.

Throughout the existence of Amiibo figures, only the Super Mario series has been featured more prominently than The Legend of Zelda. To this point, the only Skyward Sword figure we've received has been of Link. Through the new Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo, players can add an extra convenience to the Skyward Sword HD experience. In the original game, players could only travel between the surface and sky at certain points, but if they call Fi and use the newly announced Amiibo, they can make the jump at any time. The functionality even works while in dungeons and buildings.

You can see the effects the Amiibo has on Skyward Sword HD in the trailer below.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally released on Wii in 2011. Despite receiving critical acclaim, the title was divisive among fans thanks to its pacing and reliance on the Wii's motion controls. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD not only delivers higher-resolution visuals, but lets you use the Switch's Joy-Cons to replicate and even surpass the motion controls of the Wii. However, for those who are opposed to playing a long game such as Skyward Sword with motion controls, for the first time ever, Skyward Sword HD will feature button controls for both handheld and docked modes. 

Both The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and the Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo launch on July 16. For more on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, check out the announcement trailer here.

On
On
Off
Off
Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Digital Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HDcover

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Review
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review – A Great Way To Honor Commander Shepard’s Legacy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review – A Great Way To Honor Commander Shepard’s Legacy

gamer culture
Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

News
GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

News
New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

News
Epileptic PSA: Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Epileptic PSA: Destiny 2 Beyond Light

News
Call Of Duty: Warzone And Black Ops Cold War Is Getting Rambo And Die Hard, Confirms Activision

Call Of Duty: Warzone And Black Ops Cold War Is Getting Rambo And Die Hard, Confirms Activision

News
Take A Look At Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker In Action

Take A Look At Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker In Action