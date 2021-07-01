News

Destiny 2 Solstice Of Heroes Event Returns With A New Legendary Shotgun, New Exotics, And More

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 01, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Get in, Guardian, we're going loot-grabbing. Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes event returns as Season of the Splicer continues its trek towards completion. As with every Solstice event, there will be special packages available for participating Guardians as well as gear to earn, including a brand-new Legendary Shotgun up for grabs. 

In order to celebrate those who took a courageous stand in defense of the Last City, we must play Destiny 2 in hopes of that sweet, sweet, God Roll. This year will tasks Guardians with going back to the European Aerial Zone in order to unlock caches and kick boss butt. Every day, players will need to pay special attention to the assigned element. Guardians will need to keep that element in mind when choosing how they approach battle and which sub-class to use. Doing so will charge one of four elemental buffs and then on Prism Days, players can charge all four buffs with the restriction of only one being active at any given time. 

The event is free for all to enjoy, so no Guardian is left behind when earning Class-specific and upgradable armor. Check out the new digs in our first look below: 

You can also check out the new gear, such as adorable Summer-themed Ghost shells and new cosmetics, in our photo gallery: 

 

The festivities will be welcome with everything going on now in Season of the Splicer. This season has been dealing with some heavy themes, including the telltale existential story of what it means to be human and where moral boundaries lie. That, and Savathun has got something up her sleeve, and the party? It's just getting started. If you're interested in learning even more about the nuance of Season of the Splicer, you can check out our most recent character study regarding The Crow and how his impact is arguably stronger in this season than he was in Chosen despite being a voice over a transmitter. 

The returning Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes event kicks off on July 6 and will run until August 3. Happy gaming! 

On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicercover

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Destiny 2: Beyond Lightcover

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
November 10, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Destiny 2cover

Destiny 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 6, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

cosplay
This Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Cosplayer Shares Stunning Urbosa Cosplay

This Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Cosplayer Shares Stunning Urbosa Cosplay

Feature
5 Best Changes In Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade On PS5

5 Best Changes In Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade On PS5

News
PlayStation Website Removes Parties, Friends, Trophy Info, And More From MyPlayStation

PlayStation Website Removes Parties, Friends, Trophy Info, And More From MyPlayStation

opinion
Now Is A Great Time To Get Back To Jedi: Fallen Order

Now Is A Great Time To Get Back To Jedi: Fallen Order

Preview
Exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V Screenshots Show The Characters, Story, And Combat

Exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V Screenshots Show The Characters, Story, And Combat

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Could &quot;Differ Significantly&quot; From The Original, Says Director

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Could "Differ Significantly" From The Original, Says Director

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

News
Devil May Cry&#039;s Dante Is In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ... As A Mii Joined By Skyrim&#039;s Dovahkiin

Devil May Cry's Dante Is In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ... As A Mii Joined By Skyrim's Dovahkiin

News
Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Reportedly Adds Benedict Cumberbatch To Cast

Dungeons & Dragons Movie Reportedly Adds Benedict Cumberbatch To Cast

News
Xbox Games With Gold July 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold July 2021 Free Games Revealed