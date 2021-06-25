Next Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Update Will Bring Back Moon And Dreaming City Weapons

Bungie is taking the phrase "shoot for the Moon" seriously with its upcoming Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer update. Previously, Bungie mentioned that it was bringing back some iconic weapons in future updates, and if the recent story addition is any indicator? We're going to need them. For those Dreaming (city) of some weapons that will put you over the Moon, we've got an update just for you.

Bad jokes aside, Bungie is bringing over the remaining weapon drops from the Moon and Dreaming City that were not included in the reissue back in January. These additions will also come with new perk pools, as well. For those interested, here are the Moon weapons you can see in next week's update, courtesy of the latest Bungie blog post:

Moon Weapons

Loud Lullaby Tunnel Vision

One Small Step Trench Barrel

Tranquility Frenzy

Arc Logic Heating Up

Dream Breaker Cornered

Every Waking Moment Killing Wind

Love and Death Chain Reaction

A Fine Memorial Adrenaline Junkie

Night Terror One for All



Dreaming City Weapons

Tigerspite Frenzy

Twilight Oath Vorpal Weapon

Abide the Return Thresh



With Lord Saladin bringing back the Iron Banner next week, the new weapons will come in handy. More than that, I'm just excited to see Twilight and Loud back in the weapon rotation. With more updates on the way as we inch closer and closer to the end of the current season, it will be interesting to see how the latest narrative will resolve. The blight is infecting the city, Osiris is acting more than just a little bit suspish. We're just saying, some things are about to go down.

What are your thoughts on the returning weapons coming to Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer? How do you think the current storyline will end regarding our Fallen friends? Join in on the conversation below, Guardian, and tell us what you think! And remember: moon's haunted.