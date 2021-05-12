Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer is here and while it had the usual server issues with Guardians trying to get into the game, the team at Bungie continues to push through to get everything back in working order. Just like with every other season, there are new instances to enjoy, more lore to be learned, and new gear to be won. For those interested in getting started on those seasonal challenges and new matchmade events, here is the gear you can look forward to for Guardians itching for more Exotics.

All Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Exotics, New And Returning

The first drop that Guardians will get is the new Cryosthesia 77K sidearm. It's a new weapon that is available with the Season Pass right from the get-go. For those that don't have the Season Pass, that's OK! You can still earn this bad boy, you're just going to need to reach Season level 35 first.

Here's a breakdown:

Cryosthesia 77K

LN2 Burst Variable trigger, tap to trigger normally, hold to charge a special Stasis shot Charged shot is ready to fire when Liquid Cooling is active



Star-Eater Scales Legs - Hunter

Allows for Hunters to absorb Orbs of Power to charge their Super faster and increase damage

Path of Burning Steps Legs - Titan

Converts Solar kills to boost weapon damage and provides resistance to Stasis (good for PvP)

Boots of the Assembler Legs - Warlock

Condenses rift into projectiles to boost nearby allies

Hidden Exotic Weapon - Vex Mythoclast, Fusion Rifle

The return of the Vex Mythoclast fusion rifle isn't unexpected due to the Vault of Glass raid's return, but the Untold Tale weapon ornament confirmed the return

If you're like me and are excited by Mythoclast's return, the Light.gg database sheds some more light on what the weapon's return has to offer regarding any tweaks. There will be two Exotic perks for its Destiny 2 arrival. Here's what you need to know:

Timeless Mythoclast Fusion rifle shoots off a single bolt for each trigger hit

Temporal Unlimiter Continious shots build up Overcharge, hold down trigger for higher damage output



There is also a Catalyst tied to this weapon's return that adds the Calculated Balance park, which stacks Overcharge to improve stability.

It's probable that we'll see new Exotic additions as the Season continues on. There are quite a few Legendary rewards added as well, in addition to a ton of other gear drops that players can look forward to. To learn more about Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer, check out the reveal trailer here.