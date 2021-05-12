Destiny 2 Crossplay Activated Early Accidentally During Season Of The Splicer Launch

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer is officially live and brings with it adorable baby Fallen, an attempt to hack the Vex network, and a chance to see a different side to a race that has been an enemy for far too long. While Destiny 2 crossplay is also on the horizon for the shooter's roadmap, it wasn't meant to debut so soon. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened when Bungie accidentally turned on this feature ahead of schedule.

I noticed this last night when running the new seasonal challenges but honestly didn't think too much of it at the time. It didn't even register for me that this was too soon, but The Verge's Tom Warren had no such thoughts and shared a video clip showing Stadia and PC players taking to Crucible against one another:

Bungie also confirmed the crossplay mishap when Cozmo shared an update about the accidental toggle:

In case the above embed is not showing up for you on mobile, Cozmo had this to say: "We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at crossplay. This isn't meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake."

It looks like it's still available until Bungie issues a fix, so if you're curious about how the PvP experience changes with things like Crucible and Gambit (with the latter being a hybrid of PvP and PvE), hop in. The proverbial waters are fine*

*Chaotic, but we love it.

As for Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer, the latest step for the story of Destiny 2 is available now. It comes with a new six-player activity, new rewards, new challenges, and returning weapons that we all know and love. Vault of Glass is also making its raid return from the first game, you can learn more about that here.