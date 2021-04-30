Destiny 2 Season 14: Here's How Vault Of Glass Raid Will Approach 'World's First'

Destiny 2 Season 14 is just around the corner, which means a ton of new features and gear to look forward to. With the return of the epic Vault of Glass raid from the first Destiny game, some have questioned how Bungie is going to handle the World's First event that puts prizes on the line for the fireteam that can run it blind first. Since Vault of Glass isn't new, will there still be a World's First? Or are there enough changes to justify this tradition? Luckily, Bungie has given Guardians some answers.

It's time to take the fight back to Antheon once more and the ability to do just that is least an a month away! While the overall story of Vault of Glass isn't being touched at all, that doesn't mean that the raid mechanics are staying the same. "Our goal is to keep the feeling similar to how you remember, but we have made some updates to bring this content to Destiny 2 standards," said Bungie in its latest update blog post.

Tweaks are expected, but what does that mean for the event that hardcore Guardians crave? Ignoring that I hilariously failed even remotely placing with Deep Stone Crypt's arrival, which I documented here, it's a little tricky doing a World's First when many of the competing Guardians took part in the raid when it was first released. Not to worry, Bungie planned for that. While the overall raid hasn't evolved beyond recognition, there have been changes that players will have to adapt to. According to Bungie, here is how the team is "shaking things up" a bit:

Vault of Glass will launch with Contest Mode (explained here) enabled for 24 hours You will need to be at 1300 Power to be at the cap for all of the encounters

Clearing Vault of Glass with Contest Mode active is the first step to access the new Challenge Mode in the Director and the Tempo's Edge Triumph

Completing Tempo's Edge, a curated list of Triumphs, in this newly unlocked Challenge Mode, will be how a fireteam crosses the World First finish line and claims their prize

To enforce the Triumph requirements in the Challenge Mode, your team will wipe if you fail the success conditions during each encounter

It wouldn't be a World's First without prizes, right? Bungie made a belt, seen below, to commemorate those that place, but the studio also wanted to do something special for those that took part in the original World's First for Vault of Glass. Because of that, you'll notice the OG World First fireteam emblazoned in the belt below:

Both the Tempo's Edge Triumph and Challenge Mode will only be available to players for the first 24 hours of the race to World's First before it disappears. If you miss out, don't worry; Bungie promises that those challenges will make a comeback later on in the season. Rewards, a shiny new emblem, the adrenaline of just kicking ass? It's going to be glorious. The adventure begins on May 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Are you excited to see who wins the latest Vault of Glass World's First? Are you going to be joining your fireteam to try to be the Guardian that secures the win? Sound off in the comment section below. Zavala would want you to.