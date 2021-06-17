News

Dying Light 2 Contest Could Win You The Limited Collector’s Edition, Rust Crossover Also Announced

by Jason Guisao on Jun 17, 2021 at 01:42 PM

Dying Light 2 has been in the making for so long that fans assumed the worst: development hell. Small updates and assurances from Techland helped alleviate any worry, but earlier this year an extensive gameplay trailer dropped. Thankfully, Dying Light 2 is coming out this year and collector’s edition copies of the game are nowhere to be found. Luckily, a writing, fan art, and cosplay contest has been announced and collector’s editions are one piece of the reward package if you win. 

According to a press release emailed to Game Informer, starting today the Dying Light 2 Stay Human User Contest offers cash prizes, the Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition, and the chance for your submitted art piece to be featured in the upcoming sequel. You can submit a short story about The City’s inhabitants, create a piece of visual art, or put your tailoring skills to the test with an impressive cosplay, makeshift Dying Light weapon and all. 

Submissions are open through December 7, and finalists and winners will be selected by Techland. No matter what, every finalist will receive the Dying Light: Platinum Edition, so you’re better off trying than not! And if you’re less inclined to submit, that’s alright too; there are other ways to get your daily dose of Dying Light content. A new crossover event with Rust has also been announced. From now until July 1, you’ll be able to hop into the DLC to don new outfits, fire new weapons, and drive new vehicles. You can read more about what the returning crossover offers here.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases on December 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. 

Are you going to submit some creative work to the contest? If so, which category will you participate in? Let us know your plans in the comments section!

Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dying Light 2 Stay Humancover

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

