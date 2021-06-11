News

Netflix's Cuphead TV Series Confirms Wayne Brady As King Dice With New Trailer

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM

Geeked Week from Netflix is coming to a close and one of the reveals has to do with our new look at the upcoming Cuphead TV series. This isn't our first look at the upcoming show adaptation, Netflix dropped a special behind-the-scenes look back in June of last year, but now it's time to actually see a little bit more about what this Cuphead experience is all about. 

The latest look confirms Wayne Brady as King Dice, take a look at our latest look below: 

Executive producer CJ Kettler (Carmen Sandiego) previously mentioned that the team is looking to give the Cuphead universe something new and fresh for the game's main characters while staying true to the stylization and progression that so many fell in love with. “The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman,” was what Netflix first had to say about the reveal back in 2019. “Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs.”

Rocko's Modern Life's Cosmo Segurson is also on board as a co-executive producer, rounding out a pretty passionate team for the latest project in the Cuphead-verse. It will be interesting to see how this showcase goes and what sort of format Netflix will be going in for the future. It was reported earlier that Netflix had approached several big names in the gaming space to broaden its reach within this market. The company has already been on a pretty stellar roll with gaming adaptations, including Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness that is coming soon

To catch up on what else has been shown during Summer Game Fest and E3 2021 - with constant news updates, watch-alongs, breakdowns, and more - be sure to check out our dedicated event hub right here

How do you feel about everything Netflix has shown off so far this week with Geeked? How about those feelings regarding the Cuphead TV series? Sound off with what you're the most excited for in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Cupheadcover

Cuphead

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
Release Date:
September 29, 2017 (Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 18, 2019 (Switch), 
July 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4)

