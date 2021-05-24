Netflix Announces June Showcase With First Looks At The Witcher Season 2 And The Cuphead TV Series

Netflix is hosting a special showcase around E3 2021 time. The streaming company is hosting a live stream event for June that offers a first look at shows like The Witcher season 2, The Cuphead Show, and more.

The Geeked sister site to the main Netflix Twitter account has teased an upcoming showcased called Geeked Week for June. From June 7 - 11, Netflix will be hosting a special stream with "big news, exciting first looks, and more from the shows and films you love."

We don't know what exactly is being shown about these properties, but with The Witcher Season 2 done filming, perhaps we could be getting our first trailer and possible release date? The Cuphead Show has also been a source of interest, though little is known about it outside of its initial reveal and a brief teaser at the design behind the upcoming adaptation.

I'm woefully behind on all things The Umbrella Academy, so I can't offer any insight there. Still, the final season of Lucifer is also on the horizon, promising even bigger twists and turns to close the series out with a bang.

Regarding when the showcase will take place, we don't know yet. We only have the dates at this time, but hopefully, Netflix will be sharing more details here soon.

It will be interesting to see how this showcase goes and what sort of format Netflix will be going in for the future. It was reported earlier that Netflix had approached several big names in the gaming space to broaden its reach within this market. The company has already been on a pretty stellar roll with gaming adaptations, including Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness that is coming soon. More gaming, more problems? We don't know yet, but we're interested in learning more.

What do you hope to see from the upcoming Geeked Week at Netflix? Thoughts on this going down around the same time as E3? Sound off with what you're hoping to see revealed in the comment section below!