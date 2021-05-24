News
Thibault Penin

Netflix Is Reportedly Going Big On Gaming Adaptations, More Immersive Experiences

by Liana Ruppert on May 24, 2021 at 08:27 AM

Netflix has been on a roll with gaming adaptations. From Resident Evil to The Witcher (though that adaption is focused on the books that inspired the games) to Dota and Assassin's Creed — it's been a good time to be a gamer when it comes to the movies and TV streaming app. That being said, reports have begun circulating that the company is doing even more outreach to broaden its gaming scope. 

Last week, The Information broke a news report about Netflix's further exploration into the realm of gaming adaptations, including gaming veterans telling the site that the company has approached them for possible recruitment. According to the initial report, this venture isn't just about gaming adaptations but more immersible experiences, as well. Much like the brand did with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, it looks like bringing established games to the silver screen isn't the only goal in mind.

"There are a lot of things that I think people are going to be really surprised by," said one former Netflix employee to Game Informer, who wished to remain anonymous. They mentioned that gaming has been a big interest for Netflix over the last two years but that the focus has honed in more over the course of 2020. We were also told that The Circle's success has also played a role, the Netflix reality show series that plays heavily into social media themes.  

Going off of the trajectory we've seen in the last 18 months from Netflix, I would assume that gaming adaptations, reality show aspirations, and more gaming documentaries are included in this expansive new venture. It also would be a safe bet to think that some foray into the esports realm is also in the cards, though nothing has been officially confirmed at this time. 

What do you think about Netflix diving more into the gaming scene? With Castlevania wrapping up after an immense amount of success, what aspect of video games would you like to see this company tackle next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

News
Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Mass Effect Is Crossing Over With No Man&#039;s Sky

Mass Effect Is Crossing Over With No Man's Sky

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding The Riftbreaker At Launch

Xbox Game Pass Adding The Riftbreaker At Launch

News
Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, &quot;We Didn&#039;t Have An Identity&quot;

Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, "We Didn't Have An Identity"

Feature
Best Renegade Moments In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Best Renegade Moments In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

News
New Back 4 Blood Trailer Lets You Get Comfy With The Cleaners

New Back 4 Blood Trailer Lets You Get Comfy With The Cleaners