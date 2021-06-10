News
    &bnsp;
6258221745001

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Is Out Now For PlayStation 5

by Andrew Reiner on Jun 10, 2021 at 08:50 AM

This is a huge week for PlayStation 5. Starting today, you can return to Midgar to be reunited with Yuffie Kisaragi in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an enhanced version that delivers a new episode and other meaningful additions. A day later, the new release spotlight then moves to Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is a fantastic return for the series, and an absolute must-play if you want to see what PlayStation 5 is capable of.

For those of you who are making a return visit to Midgar, it should catch your eye in a different way, with improved texturing, lighting, and more detail in the backdrops. You can experience these sights in Graphics Mode, which delivers a 4K resolution and 30 frames per second, or Performance Mode, which gives you smoother play at 60 frames per second in 1080p. No matter what mode you play in, a new photo mode allows you to focus in on the details.

Even if you already played the game, you'll have plenty of new things to see in the oddly named EPISODE INTERmission. This story unfolds through the eyes of Yuffie, one of the original party members from Final Fantasy VII on PlayStation 1. She's trying to reach Midgar, a mission that is aided by partner Sonon Kusakabe.

Their journey introduces a new summon beast, and they'll square off against a variety of different foes, some of which haven't been seen before. The gameplay is enhanced on the DualSense controller, and you can expect much faster load times as you move between areas.

If you already purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4, you can download the PlayStation 5 upgrade for free, which comes with may of the visual enhancements mentioned above. You can then download EPISODE INTERmission on its own.

Let us know what you think of Integrade in the chat below. Will this be your first time stepping into or revisiting Midgar? If you already played Remake, do you want to play it again, or just jump into the new content?

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
Final Fantasy VII Remakecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Feature
Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

E3 2021
Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

Mod Corner
This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower

This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower