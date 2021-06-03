Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 Save Transfer Included In New Update

Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 save transfers are now available thanks to a new update in place for the Intergrade new-gen enhancements. This means that those that enjoyed the modernized take on a Final Fantasy favorite can now enjoy the tale on a new generation of gaming without having to start from scratch.

When players boot up Final Fantasy VII Remake, they'll see a new option added to the game's main menu. It is there that a new choice has been added, the Upload Save Data option. Click on that and you can choose a save file of your choosing to upload to be directly downloaded onto your PS5 system specifically for Intergrade. For those that may have had several different runs, you're not just limited to just one save file either.

But what about trophies? No worries, trophy data, which is not uncommon, will also transfer over for Intergrade. Players will see all of the new features that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has on PS5 when the game releases on June 10. This also includes the brand new Yuffie episode, which is exclusive to PS5, and will bring in even more familiar faces to the remake for long-time fans to enjoy.

Save transfers are hit and miss with this gen, it seems. Some games offer it right out of the gate, other studios say it's just not possible. That being said, PlayStation 5 consoles are still very much hard to come by and Sony has updated gamers that this shortage won't be ending any time soon.

What are your thoughts on Final Fantasy VII Remake and Intergrade? Are you excited to see more from the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake, or are you purely focused on getting your hands on part 2? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.