News

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Shows Off Fort Condor, Ramuh Summon, And More

by Liana Ruppert on May 07, 2021 at 08:16 AM

We've got a new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade trailer to dive into and it shows off more of Ramuh's Summon, Fort Condor, a return from Dirge, and so much more. This is also the final Intergrade trailer before the game launches on June 10.

The trailer opens up with Cloud and the usual gang as they fight once more in an epic battle of survival, only to once more run into an Arbiter of Fate. But the trailer is much more than just the opening sequence, it shows off the stunning graphical enhancements made for PS5 with certain animations looking much smoother than before. Sephiroth makes yet another appearance, once more beseeching Cloud to aid him to "defy destiny."

Yuffie and the new arrivals come into the action when they realize that Plate 7 is about to drop, so they gear up and get ready to fight to help make sure that doesn't happen. But not before playing a round of Fort Condor, of course. Fort Condor is a strategic minigame that is a highly beloved facet of the Final Fantasy-verse, so to see it back is a neat little nod as to how the Remake continues to bring back what we love the most. 

Scarlett, the director of advanced weaponry, also makes another appearance, in addition to more fights against Shinra tech. The new boss fights look awesome and having Yuffie and the gang in the Remake adds a little something special for those that have already played through the remake on last-gen consoles. 

Tetsuya Nomura also revealed during a live stream event where the trailer first made its debut that Square Enix will have more to share about Final Fantasy VII Part 2 soon, but promises that development is going well and that it will have a very different atmosphere from what players experienced with the first part. 

Care to place a bet on when we'll get our first look at the Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2? Excited about Intergrade and getting your hands on the Fort Condor once more? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! You can also check out our game hub here to learn more about the PlayStation 5-specific port, including trailers showing off the various visual improvements. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergradecover

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Resident Evil Village Review – Painting The Ghost Town Red

Resident Evil Village Review – Painting The Ghost Town Red

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

News
Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location [UPDATED]

Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location [UPDATED]

News
BioWare Is Celebrating Mass Effect Legendary Edition With A Ton Of Free Content

BioWare Is Celebrating Mass Effect Legendary Edition With A Ton Of Free Content

News
Destiny 2 Players Find Hidden Code In Season Of The Splicer Trailer For An In-Game Freebie

Destiny 2 Players Find Hidden Code In Season Of The Splicer Trailer For An In-Game Freebie

News
The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

News
New Halo Infinite Campaign Screenshot Shown In Three Different PC Settings

New Halo Infinite Campaign Screenshot Shown In Three Different PC Settings

News
Sony Announces Partnership With Discord

Sony Announces Partnership With Discord

News
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Revealed With The Trilogy Cast Reuniting Once More

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Revealed With The Trilogy Cast Reuniting Once More

Feature
More On Chris Redfield’s Significant, Darker Role In Resident Evil Village

More On Chris Redfield’s Significant, Darker Role In Resident Evil Village