Mass Effect Legendary Edition Update Addresses Trophy Issue, Pre-Rendered Cutscenes

A new Mass Effect Legendary Edition update is here and fixes some of the more unusual issues players were having. Issues like Trophy glitches, pre-rendered cutscene darkness, and more.

While the Legendary Edition is far less buggy than the original trilogy (big 'ol head Shepard from Mass Effect 2, anyone?), that doesn't mean it was perfect. Some players reported issues with the Paramour or Kill Count tracker achievements/trophies, while others noted headset connectivity issues. BioWare announced its plans for a patch to fix many of the reported bugs, and now that update is ready for all to enjoy, including a few PC-specific tweaks that are needed in order to fully enjoy the Normandy (and Garrus) once more.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition update - June 7, 2021

For the full patch notes, courtesy of BioWare, see below:

General

English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language

Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers

Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update

Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher

Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire

Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system’s username would prevent the game from launching Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher

Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing

Mass Effect

Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level

Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre - Master Gear was inaccessible

Various collision improvements

Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects

Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens

Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes

Mass Effect 2

Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium

Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red

Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for a more balanced early-game progression Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.



Mass Effect 3

Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations

Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC

We enjoyed our time with the trilogy remaster with our own Kim Wallace scoring the Legendary Edition a 9 out of 10. You can check out her review right here to see our thoughts on the return to the trilogy. You can also mosey on over to our game hub here for more features surrounding some of our favorite aliens, interviews with the devs, recommended mods, and so much more.