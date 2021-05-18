News

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Finally Fixes Weird Human NPC That Was Supposed To Be Turian

by Liana Ruppert on May 18, 2021 at 12:27 PM

The original Mass Effect trilogy, let's be honest, had a ton of bugs, some pacing issues, and a few other odds and ends that could have used a little tweaking. Luckily, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition does said tweaking, including fixing an assumed mistake with a particular NPC that was quite literally the wrong race. Hear me out.

For those that played the first game, you may remember an NPC named Elanos Haliat. In the original trilogy, this character was a human, which made no sense given the context surrounding his character. According to the vanilla first game, Haliat is a pirate and a renowned leader within the Terminus system, an area outside of the law. When players met him, it was revealed that he spearheaded the invasion on Elysium against humans (those that opted into the War Hero profile for Shepard will be familiar with this).

Since Elysium is a human colony, it didn't quite add up that he would lead an attack on this particular area. Not unheard of, Omega proves that there is no race loyalty if enough credits are on the line, but the way that character interaction went down just made him being a human feel odd. It's been long since theorized that maybe this was a glitch of some kind. Putting aside that a human attacking a human colony feels a bit icky, the timeline just didn't match up either. Coming off of the First Contact War where Turians and humans went head-to-head, it's hard to imagine alien races rallying behind a human, even if the cause is to inflict harm on other humans. 

Still don't believe me that the original was a bit weird with this side quest? His name alone is a direct reference to Turian tech, why would that be? Thankfully, that's been fixed and the world makes sense once more because the Mass Effect Legendary Edition has changed how Haliat looks, making him a Turian - not human - and making that entire quest much more rational. 

That's not the only thing that's been fixed or changed, especially in a good way. We'll have a more comprehensive list of detailed changes here soon, but overall the tweaks have made a massive impact. These positive changes can especially be felt in the first game, but the second and third has magic as well to offer regarding remaster tweaks. You can learn more about Mass Effect Legendary Edition with our dedicated hub right here. 

Have you had a chance to board the Normandy once more with Mass Effect Legendary Edition? What are your thoughts on the above change? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
