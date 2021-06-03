News

Days Gone Developer Reveals It Has A New IP In The Works

by Marcus Stewart on Jun 03, 2021 at 09:23 AM

Bend Studio, the team behind Days Gone and Syphon Filter, has announced it's working on a new IP. The studio shared the news on Twitter yesterday with an open letter to fans. The reveal doesn't share any details regarding what sort of game it is, when it's expected to release, or much else beyond "we're working on something." The news comes after a recent report that the studio isn't moving forward on production of a Days Gone 2 (much to the chagrin of fans). 

Despite the lack of substantial details, it's always exciting to see a studio delve into something new, especially if you're a fan of its previous works. You can take a look at the announcement in the embedded tweet below. 

If you’re unable to follow the link, here is the transcribed text:

"We are beyond grateful for your support with Days Gone and are truly honored by the amount of passion our community has shared with us for our world and characters. Your enthusiasm motivates us to continue to improve and create experiences that will last a lifetime.
From the Syphon Filter series to Resistance: Retribution, to Uncharted: Golden Abyss, and Days Gone, we are very excited to announce today that we are expanding the Bend Studio portfolio with a brand new IP.
We hope you embark on this new journey with us, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on."

Naturally, we’re all curious about what sort of game the team is working on but I’d wager it will be at least a year or two before we get any real inkling about what the project entails. Since it’s a new IP, that of course means it won’t be a follow-up to any existing series in its portfolio (sorry Syphon Filter fans). The only real guarantee is that whatever this is will be a PlayStation exclusive since Bend is a first-party Sony developer. 

The last game that Bend shipped was Days Gone in April 2019. Despite releasing to middling to average reviews it’s returned to the spotlight as of late. The game recently arrived on PC, and Days Gone’s director and former Bend employee Jeff Ross recently shared that a sequel was pitched to Sony that would feature a shared co-op universe. Unfortunately for fans, Sony allegedly turned it down. That hasn't stopped enthusiastic Days Gone players from petitioning Sony to greenlight a sequel.  

Bend Studio’s next project could be literally anything. Given the developer’s past works, what sort of game would you like to see from it? Something within its wheelhouse or would you like to see the team tackle a new genre? Share your thoughts in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Days Gonecover

Days Gone

Platform:
PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
April 26, 2019 (PlayStation 4), 
May 18, 2021 (PC)

Popular Content

opinion
Mass Effect&#039;s Conrad Verner Feels Very Different Through The Lens Of Surviving Assault

Mass Effect's Conrad Verner Feels Very Different Through The Lens Of Surviving Assault

News
Borderlands Movie Reveals First Look At Cate Blanchett As Lilith

Borderlands Movie Reveals First Look At Cate Blanchett As Lilith

News
Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Prequel, Blood Origin, Reportedly Casts A Familiar Villain From The Games

Netflix's The Witcher Prequel, Blood Origin, Reportedly Casts A Familiar Villain From The Games

impressions
PowerA&#039;s Fusion Pro Is A Great Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch

PowerA's Fusion Pro Is A Great Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch

News
CD Projekt Profits Drop As Cyberpunk 2077 Remains Off PlayStation Store

CD Projekt Profits Drop As Cyberpunk 2077 Remains Off PlayStation Store

News
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Beta Starts Today

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Beta Starts Today

News
Several Older Need For Speed Games Delisted Today, Taken Offline This Fall

Several Older Need For Speed Games Delisted Today, Taken Offline This Fall

News
No Man’s Sky Prisms Update Is Out Now

No Man’s Sky Prisms Update Is Out Now

News
Zombies Invade London With Watch Dogs: Legion Of The Dead Game Mode, Starting Today

Zombies Invade London With Watch Dogs: Legion Of The Dead Game Mode, Starting Today

News
Longtime Sonic Voice Actor Returning To Role After Vacating Earlier This Year

Longtime Sonic Voice Actor Returning To Role After Vacating Earlier This Year