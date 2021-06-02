NBA 2K21 Gets New Puma Gear, Including The Court Rider 2K Sneaker

If you're a fan of NBA 2K and Puma apparel, you may be happy to hear about a new collaboration between the two brands. The companies are partnering up to launch the Puma x 2K Collection, a new clothing line that makes its way into NBA 2K21 beginning today. The collection includes new top options and, for sneakerheads, the latest addition to Puma's Court Rider sneaker line.

The collection, which you can view in the gallery below, includes short and long-sleeved t-shirts as well as a dual-colored hoodie. The centerpiece of the collection is the new Puma Court Rider 2K basketball sneaker, which your MyPlayer character can now rock on the court. You can purchase the items from the in-game store using VC at the following prices:

Short sleeve and long sleeve - 6,500 VC each

Shoe - 9,000 VC

Hoodie - 10,000 VC

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, 2K and Puma are giving away pairs of real-life Court Rider 2K sneakers to the first 21 players who picked the Puma endorsement option during 2K21’s MyCareer mode. There's no word on when the winners will be notified. Meanwhile, everyone else hoping to snag a pair of the shoes will have to wait until June 21 when the Puma Court Rider 2K, along with the rest of the Puma x 2K Collection, goes on sale at retail and online storefronts.

If you're among the surge of new players to pick up NBA 2K21 when it was free on the Epic Games Store or joined Xbox Game Pass in March, looks like you've got some new goodies to look forward to. If you haven't stepped on the court yet and are wondering how it stacks up, GI editor Kim Wallace said in her review of the next-gen version that "NBA 2K21’s full-team on-court action plays the best it ever has, and the graphical leap is impressive to boot, but it still comes up short in some key areas. Visual Concepts still hasn’t figured out a great way to elevate its online play, and microtransactions continue to destroy what should be a fun part of the experience. I love creating spectacular plays and the thrill of sinking a buzzer-beating three, but the moment I walk into the online space, that feeling evaporates. It becomes about the money, not about the love of the game."

So sneakerheads, what do you think of the Puma Court Rider 2K? Share your thoughts in the comments.