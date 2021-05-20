News

Get NBA 2K21 For Free Through Epic Games Store For A Limited Time

by Liana Ruppert on May 20, 2021 at 12:44 PM

If you're interested in playing some basketball without actually having to play basketball, then boy, do we have a treat for you. Epic Games Store has just opened up its Vault to give gamers a free copy of NBA 2K21 on PC, but it's only free to download for a limited time. 

For those interested, NBA 2K21 is available for free in the Epic Games Store Vault and is available now until May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Sports not your thing? No worries! At the end of that freebie period, a different free game will be revealed. Freebies drop on Thursdays, so be sure to keep an eye out. 

In addition to the Vault free title, the Epic Coupon is also returning. For games $14.99 and higher, there will be a $10 coupon available during the Epic Mega Sale. Each time you use a coupon, another one will take its place. To learn more about coupon eligibility, you can check out the full blog post about the sale going on now right here

For those interested in scoring this week's free game, our own Kimberly Wallace scored it an 8 out of 10, saying, "NBA 2K21’s full-team on-court action plays the best it ever has, and the graphical leap is impressive to boot, but it still comes up short in some key areas. Visual Concepts still hasn’t figured out a great way to elevate its online play, and microtransactions continue to destroy what should be a fun part of the experience. I love creating spectacular plays and the thrill of sinking a buzzer-beating three, but the moment I walk into the online space, that feeling evaporates. It becomes about the money, not about the love of the game. 

It's important to note that since her initial review that came with a 7 out of 10 score, a next-gen version did come out and widely improved the areas of critique Wallace shared, so if you're interested? Dive right in!

Are you going to be scooping up anything during the Epic Game Store sale? Shout out your picks in the comment section below. 

On
On
Off
Off
