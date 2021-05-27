News

Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake And Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on May 27, 2021 at 05:32 AM

In addition to a brand new Dragon Quest game announced with The Flames of Fate, Square Enix also confirmed that Dragon Quest III was getting an HD-2D remake and info on a brand new (free) mobile game with Keshi Keshi. 

During a recent live stream to celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary, Square Enix revealed a few new experiences within the realm of Dragon Quest. Among them being a remake of the beloved Dragon Quest III. While details are scarce, the company did confirm an Octopath Traveler-esque experience, giving the upcoming release a more classic 2D feel that balances out the newness that players will experience with Dragon Quest XIII: The Flames of Fate. 

Also announced in the stream above is Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi, a free-to-play mobile puzzle game that will be available for both iOS and Android users. This experience is free and will offer familiar faces, old foes, and items that long-time fans will instantly recognize. And the need to erase graffiti, but you can see more of that above. 

For Dragon Quest 10 hopefuls, Square also confirmed that an expansion for Dragon Quest 10 is also dropping, though only for Japan at this time, in addition to an offline version of the game that will be top-down. 

While the Dragon Quest franchise is hugely beloved in Japan, that odesn't mean the rest of the world isn't also hold a large amount of love for this ongoing RPG experience. With various takes on an evolving adventure, the Western side of the world has slowly but surely been catching up to Japan in terms of appreciation for these games. With Square Enix taking some risks with the franchise, we're eager to learn more about what could possibly be in store further down the line.

What do you think about the latest Dragon Quest reveals? Are you enticed by the Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remakecover

Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake

Popular Content

cosplay
Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Review
Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Feature
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How Thane Has Helped Me Come To Terms With My MS

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How Thane Has Helped Me Come To Terms With My MS

Feature
Jennifer Hale On Next Mass Effect, &#039;I Want Shepard Back, 100%&#039; And FemShep To Romance Tali

Jennifer Hale On Next Mass Effect, 'I Want Shepard Back, 100%' And FemShep To Romance Tali

gamer culture
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

News
Xbox Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

News
New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake

New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake

News
Dying Light 2 Information Arriving Later This Week

Dying Light 2 Information Arriving Later This Week

News
Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Will Be At This Week&#039;s PlayStation State Of Play

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Will Be At This Week's PlayStation State Of Play

opinion
Vault Of Glass Is A Huge Win For Bungie And Destiny 2 Players

Vault Of Glass Is A Huge Win For Bungie And Destiny 2 Players