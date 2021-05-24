Konami Teases Outsourcing Plans For New IPs Following GetsuFumaDen Reveal

When Konami debuted GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon back in April, gamers were excited to see an experience that takes its predecessor to new horizons. The original Getsu Fuma Den was released back in the late '80s, but the caveat was that it was only available for Japanese players on the Famicom. Now, a sequel is on the way, thanks to Konami and indie studio GuruGuru. It looks like this is just the start of a renewed initiative for the company that gave us franchises like Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid.

In a recent interview with JPGames, Konami producer Shin Murato teased what else the studio is currently working on. When asked why the company paired with an indie studio for this project, he referenced the team's inspiration drawn from indie favorites and why this sequel was of interest.

“We are continually inspired by various indie titles and how they innovate and produce exciting games,” Murato told the site. “We felt that GetsuFumaDen would be an interesting IP to bring back to follow this indie approach, and so we decided to contact GuruGuru as we know the team well. They had been exploring new approaches for graphical design and thought they would be a great fit for this IP. It also helped that there were fans of the original GetsuFumaDen game within the GuruGuru team."

He added that fans should wait for more announcements like projects like this regarding other collaborations. Details weren't given at the time, but the tease is clear: Konami will have more to reveal in the future, and the possibilities are more open than many have previously thought following Hideo Kojima's departure.

I wouldn't expect any reveals during E3 this year regarding who the company is working with. Konami recently stated why it would not be attending this year's digital festivities:

"Due to timing, we will not be ready to present at E3 this year," reads the initial statement from the studio. "We want to reassure our fans that we are in deep development on a number of key projects, so please stay tuned for some updates in the coming months. While we are not participating this year, we have great respect for the ESA, and we know that 2021 will be a great success. We will continue to support the ESA and wish the best to all participant's in this year's show."

The ESA responded to the initial statement, telling Game Informer:

"We support our partner Konami’s decision to not participate in E3 this year and are excited to see what they’ll be announcing in the future when they're ready to do so. We can't wait for their return to E3 2022, but in the meantime, we look forward to sharing all of the highly-anticipated reveals, programming and so much more at this year's E3."

