A New Konami Game, Getsufumaden: Undying Moon, Is Coming To Steam And Switch

Are you ready for a new roguevania 2D action game? Then you just might want to keep an eye on Konami’s upcoming GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, which is heading to the Steam Early Access program on May 13, with a full launch expected for PC and Switch in 2022. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is being developed by GuruGuru alongside Konami Digitial Entertainment. Check out the trailer below for a look at what to expect.

One thing you’ll immediately notice about GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is the aesthetic, which is striking and based on traditional Japanese art. Players make their way through Ukiyo-e style underworld levels and master multiple weapons and tools that can come together to create varied playstyles. Beating back evil spirits and big bosses looks quite regal here as players engage in the artistic tapestry each attempted run.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first game in the GetsuFumaDen world. The original Getsu Fuma Den released exclusively in Japan on the Famicom back in 1987, so there’s a good chance you had no idea it ever existed. Obviously, the new game is quite different, but the original title featured 2D side-scrolling platforming mixed with first-person exploration. Why is this especially relevant? Well, if you opt into the Early Access phase of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, you’ll get a port of the original game too, so you can go back for a quick history lesson before digging in to today’s offerings.

Why Early Access anyway? “Having an Early Access period gives us a great opportunity to build a community for GetsuFumaDen and ensure the game is as strong as possible. Throughout this period, we want to utilise user feedback and foster an active discussion to increase the quality of the game,” says producer Shin Murato. “We will work very closely with our community to help bring this game to life through content review, bug fixes, and balancing. Our focus is on Early Access at the moment; we will share more details about Nintendo Switch in the future.”

Does the art style attract you to this one? Are you into “roguevanias”? Let us know in the comments!