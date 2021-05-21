News

Xbox Game Pass Adding The Riftbreaker At Launch

by Liana Ruppert on May 21, 2021 at 09:33 AM

Xbox Game Pass is always adding new titles, including a plethora of games to choose from for the month of May. While the latest announcement isn't for this Summer, Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Game Pass will be adding The Riftbreaker as a day one title to the evolving library. 

So what is Riftbreaker? It's a base-builder survival action-RPG from Exor Studios and it tasks players with assuming the role of Captain Ashley Nowak. Get your inner Neon Genesis Evangelion on and get in the damned robot, because this experience is all about mecha-suit power and exploration. 

Interested in what The Riftbreaker has to offer? It will be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass members on both PC and console this Fall. 

Don't have Game Pass yet and are curious to learn more about it? One of the things to be aware of is that there are two versions of this subscription service to choose from: the standard Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live retails for $14.99. 

Since this aspect of the Microsoft ecosystem emerged, it has grown exponentially in its value, especially so with big AAA launch day additions. That impressive library continues to grow with each acquisition Xbox makes, including the recent EA Play and Bethesda additions. With first-party day one games being included as a perk, and surprise reveals like MLB The Show 21, Xbox continues to push the different ways this service provides a level of value that members expect. 

Thoughts on The Riftbreaker and its addition to the Xbox Game Pass library at launch? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Riftbreakercover

The Riftbreaker

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

News
Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

gamer culture
Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

News
GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

News
New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

News
Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle