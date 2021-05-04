News

Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

by Liana Ruppert on May 18, 2021 at 08:43 AM

Even more titles are being added to Xbox Game Pass this month, including the shark adventure that gnawed its way through our hearts. Microsoft revealed nine new additions just last week, with more confirmed today as a special treat. 

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to evolve each month with new arrivals coming in to shake up the play experience and older additions being removed to make room. This subscription service allows for gamers to enjoy new gaming experiences, including day one launch titles, at no additional cost. But before diving into that, let's see what's new: 

What's coming to Xbox Game Pass:

  • Snowrunner, Cloud, Console, PC - Today
  • Peggle 2, Cloud - May 20
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Cloud - May 20
  • Secret Neighbor, PC - May 20
  • The Wild At Heart, Console and PC - May 20
  • The Catch: Carp & Course Fishing, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 21
  • Knockout City, Console and PC - May 21
  • Maneater, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 25
  • Conan Exiles, Cloud and Console - May 27
  • Fusion Frenzy, Cloud - May 27
  • Joy Ride Turbo, Cloud - May 27
  • MechWarrior 5: mercenaries, Console - May 27
  • Slime Rancher, PC - May 27
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister, PC - May 27
  • SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest, PC - May 27

In case you missed what was previously announced earlier this month: 

What else arrived this month: 

  • Dragon Quest Builders 2, Console and PC - May 4
  • FIFA 21, Console and PC - May 6
  • Outlast 2, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 6
  • Steep, Cloud and Console - May 6
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Console and PC - May 13
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 13
  • Psychonauts, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 13
  • Red Dead Online, Cloud and Console - May 13
  • Remnant: From the Ashes, PC - May 13

DLC and Game Updates: 

  • Fallout 76: Locked and Loaded 
  • Gears: Tactics Anniversary
  • Grounded April Update
  • Halo Infinite PC Update
  • Minecraft: R2D2 Beanie - Until May 6 
  • Sea of Thieves: Reapers vs. The World - Until June 22

What's leaving - May 31

  • Assetto Corsas, Cloud and Console
  • Broforce, PC
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Surviving Mars
  • Void Bastards

Xbox Game Pass offers members a deal that has grown impressively since it was first launched, and the value of this service continues to grow with the library. There are two versions of this membership to choose from with the standard Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99. 

With the price point of certain titles coming in at $70, a membership service like this is a welcome option. Even more so that the resources behind this library continue to grow, including the recent EA Play and Bethesda additions. With first-party day one games being included as a perk, and surprise reveals like MLB The Show 21, Xbox continues to prove that it has a few surprises up its proverbial sleeve with this new generation for the Microsoft brand.

Thoughts on the new Xbox Game Pass arrivals dropping this month? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Maneatercover

Maneater

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
May 22, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5), 
May 25, 2021 (Switch)
SnowRunnercover

SnowRunner

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
Release Date:
April 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One), 
May 18, 2021 (Switch)
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborvillecover

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
October 18, 2019 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
March 19, 2021 (Switch)
Conan Exilescover

Conan Exiles

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Review
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review – A Great Way To Honor Commander Shepard’s Legacy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review – A Great Way To Honor Commander Shepard’s Legacy

gamer culture
Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Epileptic PSA: Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Epileptic PSA: Destiny 2 Beyond Light

opinion
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Should You Go Paragon Or Renegade?

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Should You Go Paragon Or Renegade?

News
Target Will No Longer Sell Pokémon Cards In-Store Due To Safety Concerns

Target Will No Longer Sell Pokémon Cards In-Store Due To Safety Concerns

News
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Could Bring Back ME3 Multiplayer In The Future

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Could Bring Back ME3 Multiplayer In The Future

News
Call Of Duty: Warzone And Black Ops Cold War Is Getting Rambo And Die Hard, Confirms Activision

Call Of Duty: Warzone And Black Ops Cold War Is Getting Rambo And Die Hard, Confirms Activision

News
New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More