Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Even more titles are being added to Xbox Game Pass this month, including the shark adventure that gnawed its way through our hearts. Microsoft revealed nine new additions just last week, with more confirmed today as a special treat.

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to evolve each month with new arrivals coming in to shake up the play experience and older additions being removed to make room. This subscription service allows for gamers to enjoy new gaming experiences, including day one launch titles, at no additional cost. But before diving into that, let's see what's new:

What's coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Snowrunner, Cloud, Console, PC - Today

Peggle 2, Cloud - May 20

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Cloud - May 20

Secret Neighbor, PC - May 20

The Wild At Heart, Console and PC - May 20

The Catch: Carp & Course Fishing, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 21

Knockout City, Console and PC - May 21

Maneater, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 25

Conan Exiles, Cloud and Console - May 27

Fusion Frenzy, Cloud - May 27

Joy Ride Turbo, Cloud - May 27

MechWarrior 5: mercenaries, Console - May 27

Slime Rancher, PC - May 27

Solasta: Crown of the Magister, PC - May 27

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest, PC - May 27

In case you missed what was previously announced earlier this month:

What else arrived this month:

Dragon Quest Builders 2, Console and PC - May 4

FIFA 21, Console and PC - May 6

Outlast 2, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 6

Steep, Cloud and Console - May 6

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Console and PC - May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 13

Psychonauts, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 13

Red Dead Online, Cloud and Console - May 13

Remnant: From the Ashes, PC - May 13

DLC and Game Updates:

Fallout 76: Locked and Loaded

Gears: Tactics Anniversary

Grounded April Update

Halo Infinite PC Update

Minecraft: R2D2 Beanie - Until May 6

Sea of Thieves: Reapers vs. The World - Until June 22

What's leaving - May 31

Assetto Corsas, Cloud and Console

Broforce, PC

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Surviving Mars

Void Bastards

Xbox Game Pass offers members a deal that has grown impressively since it was first launched, and the value of this service continues to grow with the library. There are two versions of this membership to choose from with the standard Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99.

With the price point of certain titles coming in at $70, a membership service like this is a welcome option. Even more so that the resources behind this library continue to grow, including the recent EA Play and Bethesda additions. With first-party day one games being included as a perk, and surprise reveals like MLB The Show 21, Xbox continues to prove that it has a few surprises up its proverbial sleeve with this new generation for the Microsoft brand.

Thoughts on the new Xbox Game Pass arrivals dropping this month? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!