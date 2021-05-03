Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

Even more titles are joining the Xbox Game Pass library, including the latest FIFA title, a horror favorite with Outlast, and more. Red Dead Online is also available through the evolving subscription service, which comes at the perfect time given that Microsoft recently rescinded the requirement to pay for Xbox Live in order to play with friends remotely. For those interested, here are the new games arriving to Xbox Game Pass – and what's leaving.

What's new on Xbox Game Pass

Since Xbox Game Pass is an ever-evolving subscription service, there will always be new titles coming and going from its lineup. For the newest additions, however, here is what members can look forward to:

What's coming:

Dragon Quest Bulders 2, Console and PC - May 4

FIFA 21, Console and PC - May 6

Outlast 2, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 6

Steep, Cloud and Console - May 6

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Console and PC - May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 13

Psychonauts, Cloud, Console, and PC - May 13

Red Dead Online, Cloud and Console - May 13

Remnant: From the Ashes, PC - May 13

DLC and Game Updates:

Fallout 76: Locked and Loaded

Gears: Tactics Anniversary

Grounded April Update

Halo Infinite PC Update

Minecraft: R2D2 Beanie - Until May 6

Sea of Thieves: Reapers vs. The World - Until June 22

What's leaving - May 15

Alan Wake, Console and PC

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, PC

Final Fantasy IX, Console and PC

Dungeon of the Endless, Cloud, Console, and PC

Hotline Miami, PC

Plebby Quest: The Crusades, PC

For those that may not have the Xbox Game Pass membership yet, there are a few things you should know. This membership offers gamers a deal that has grown exponentially since it was first introduced, and the value of it has improved immensely. There are two options to choose from with the standard Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99.

This sort of service is great for those that may be a little choosier with the games they like. Even more so now that some titles are coming in at a $70 premiem price point. Xbox Game Pass allows players access to over 100 titles at no additional cost outside of the membership, including first-party day one additions and acquired studio games.

Thoughts on the new Xbox Game Pass arrivals dropping this month? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!