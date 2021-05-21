News
    &bnsp;
6255317870001

Mass Effect Is Crossing Over With No Man's Sky

by Andrew Reiner on May 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM

It's always fun to see game developers that clearly appreciate each other's work come together for a fun crossover event. To celebrate the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Hello Games is adding Mass Effect's SSV Normandy SR1 to No Man's Sky.

Over the last week, Hello Games has led its community on a journey to unearth a new secret tied to an object called the Historiographical Dosimeter. Today, the community will see their expedition leads to the Normandy. The ship looks fantastic, and you have to assume Commander Shepard and crew are inside of it.

If you want to see this majestic ship (and add it to your fleet for good), time is of the essence. The crossover event ends on May 31. That's right, you only have 10 days to finish the mission. For whatever reason, events of this ilk never last long. The same thing happened with Assassin's Creed in Final Fantasy XV, and The Predator in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Hello Games' Sean Murray outlined his excitement for the crossover in a written letter to the community. "We are thrilled and flattered that Bioware and EA let us pay tribute in this way. As huge fans of the series, it’s a lovely moment for sci-fi fans. It comes at such an exciting time for Mass Effect, with so many people discovering and rediscovering this amazing universe through the release of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition."

Hello Games says more surprises are on the way in the near future, all tied to No Man's Sky's fifth anniversary. Could other licensed crossovers be on the way? Star Wars or Star Trek would be amazing additions, but too many pop culture nods could steal away from the artistic vision Hello Games has worked hard to establish. Regardless, this is a hell of a surprise, and the Normandy fits right in with No Man's Sky's designs.

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

No Man&#039;s Skycover

No Man's Sky

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
August 9, 2016 (PlayStation 4, PC), 
July 24, 2018 (Xbox One), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)
Mass Effect Legendary Editioncover

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

News
Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

gamer culture
Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

News
GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

News
New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

News
Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Psychonauts 2

Cover Reveal – Psychonauts 2