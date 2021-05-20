News

New Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Is About Exciting Planet Exploration Ahead

by Liana Ruppert on May 20, 2021 at 08:50 AM

We're getting closer and closer to launch, and to celebrate, we've got a new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer to enjoy. In the last video, we had explored the different weapons gamers will have in their arsenal. Now, we're exploring the beautiful world that pushes the limits of what this new generation of consoles can do. 

Aaron Espinoza, Insomniac Games senior community manager, took to the PlayStation Blog to share a different side to the Rift Apart universe. In the video below, we get a chance to see some of the beautiful worlds this crew will explore, showing off different environments to adventure through and how easily it is to do so thanks to the PlayStation 5's loading times: 

The latest video is honestly stunning, and it's easy to see why our own Andrew Reiner said in his preview that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a true show of power for PS5. From traversing the terrain in creative ways such as railway carts to scanning which planet to go to next, everything about the latest inside look promises a beautiful new journey for a beloved franchise. 

If you're interested in learning more about the many ways to scale each planet, check out our previous coverage here, where Insomniac Games showed off the game's traversal and weapons. 

Players can dive right in for themselves when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives exclusively on PlayStation 5 this June 11. 

Are you excited to take on a new Ratchet & Clank adventure with Rift Apart? What are your thoughts on the latest game trailer shown? Sound off with those Insomniac Games hot takes in the comment section below! 

