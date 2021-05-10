The Witcher 3 PS5 And Xbox Series X Upgraded Version Might Use Fan-Made HD Mods

The Witcher 3 stands as one of the most revolutionary RPG experiences of the last-generation of console gaming. The third title in CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed trilogy is slated to get substantial visual and technical improvements for next-gen consoles. However, according to Kotaku, some of these aforementioned enhancements might be coming from fan-made mods that focus on HD textures and models.

Earlier this month, one modder named HalkHogan, provided an update in the posts section of their extremely popular The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project modpage, saying “I know I announced a new HDRP preview in early March but I was silent the whole time. Sorry for that. But in return, I have some good news, and the reasons why I was quiet and why I don't have too much to show. I think the most important news is that I got an official message from CDPR about cooperation.” HalkHogan went on to say, “While it's not certain yet, it's very likely that HDRP will be included in the official next generation update.”

IGN reports that CD Projekt Red maintains “no binding agreements with any such party,” but that talks to potentially incorporate beloved mods are still being conducted.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project has over 60 thousand endorsements and 4 million downloads. HalkHogan’s mod has been in development for over five years, with 18 versions being tweaked and updated over that timespan. The project was finally finished and uploaded last September. If HalkHogan's mod (as well as any other modders' work) is included, hopefully they are appropriately compensated for their hard work and loyalty to the franchise. You can watch the release preview video of HDRP above to check out some very impressive visual upgrades.

The enhanced version of The Witcher 3 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the latter half of 2021. In recent, more troubling news, The Witcher 3’s Director Resigned From CD Projekt Red Following Workplace Allegations that accused him of bullying members of the team and contributing to toxic culture.

[Source: Kotaku via IGN]