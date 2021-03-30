News

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5 And Xbox Series X Next-Gen Updates Confirmed For Later This Year

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 30, 2021 at 02:10 PM

If you've been itching to replay The Witcher 3, hold off! Next-gen updates are on the way. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen updates will arrive sometime later this year. 

The reminder broke from Radek Grabowski, the lead PR manager for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. He took to Twitter with a quick "in case you missed it" update, saying that the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be dropping during the second half of 2021. 

CD Projekt Red previously announced that next-gen updates were on the way earlier this month, stating that the studio is looking to take full advantage of this gen's powerful hardware. Visual and technical improvements will be included in the update whenever it does arrive, including utilizing ray tracing and the impressively fast loading times of both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. 

The upcoming update will tackle the base game, the expansions, and all additional content that players have come to enjoy. The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is stunning in so many different ways. The combat is fascinating, the storyline is incredible, and traversing the countryside with Roach is a beautiful adventure. It was like a gift that never stopped giving. Taking that already amazing experience and making it even more so through the power of next-gen is going to be an incredible jump. It also gives me the excuse to play through this title for the billionth time. 

No shame. 

Are you excited for the next-gen updates for The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt? What other games are you hoping to see get a nice generational boost in the future? Sound off in the comment section below. Geralt would want you to! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Products In This Article

The Witcher 3: Wild Huntcover

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
May 19, 2015 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
October 15, 2019 (Switch), 
TBA (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

