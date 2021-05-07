The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games
"What games should I get for my PlayStation 5?" This is the question we've been asked the most since Sony's new generation of gaming arrived last November. People want to see what games are the best showpieces of PlayStation 5's power, and also which ones take their beloved medium to new heights. Although the PlayStation 5 is still in its infancy, it has already amassed a nice library of games, including a few titles that you can't play anywhere else.
The Game Informer staff has selected 10 games that we consider to be the PlayStation 5's absolute best. Over time, this article will be updated with the latest releases that we think crack the top 10.
Please note that while the list below contains 10 entries, we aren’t ranking them. If a game has made it this far (and managed to stay here), it’s a must-play, period. As such, we’ll be listing entries in reverse chronological order. Also, with future updates, you’ll find a rundown of previous entries at the bottom of the list. While those titles have gotten bumped over time, they are still all great games in their own right and worth exploring if you’re already caught up on the latest hits.
Here are Game Informer’s picks for the top 10 games on PlayStation 5:
Resident Evil Village
The Resident Evil series has struggled with balancing horror and action in the past, but Village hits the sweet spot, offering a series of tense atmospheric frights punctuated by sweat-inducing firefights. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard protagonist Ethan Winters returns for another round with everything that goes bump in the night. However, this time Ethan is on a mission to save his daughter from gangs of werewolves and vampires who have set up shop in a medieval castle and its surrounding village. Capcom’s first-person combat has been refined so the combat feels better than ever, and a whole host of ghastly monsters stalk Ethan from the shadows, so whether you’re in or out of combat Village generates a powerful sense of tension. Sure, these puzzles could use a little polish, but Resident Evil’s boss battles have never been better.
Returnal
As both a fast-paced third-person shooter and an atmospheric, mysterious journey through alien horror, Returnal succeeds at delivering an incredibly competent and cohesive experience. Returnal takes advantage of all that next-gen gaming has to offer, including comprehensive feedback from the DualSense controller. With adrenaline-fueled and creative boss fights, hundreds and hundreds of impressive “bullet-hell” projectiles to dodge, and an assortment of impressive weapons to experiment with, Returnal keeps you enthralled to the very end.
It Takes Two
One of the best cooperative games ever made, It Takes Two demands teamwork, communication, and a little bit of patience in every second of play. Both players have different abilities that must be combined to overcome challenges. Just when it seems like you and your partner have developed a good rhythm, the gameplay changes to challenge you in an entirely different way. The vast array of gameplay concepts that are explored is just part of what makes It Takes Two such a joy to play. It Takes Two also captivates with a heartfelt story that explores themes not often seen in games.
Yakuza: Like A Dragon
The Yakuza games of old followed the exploits of Kazuma Kiryu and delivered combat through real-time brawling. Like a Dragon upends that formula with turn-based combat seen through the eyes of series newcomer Ichiban Kasuga. This dramatic shift doesn't steal away any of Yakuza's charm or fun. Like a Dragon is another excellent addition to this long-running series, serving as a refreshing turn-based role-playing take that will hopefully lead to years and years of new adventures seen through the eyes of Ichiban.
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
The Assassin's Creed games are massive in size and scope, delivering exhilarating combat, sprawling exploration, and quests galore. Valhalla is the first entry in the series that truly balances all of these aspects, giving them equal time in the spotlight and not leaning too much on one. With the Viking theme leading the charge, Ubisoft once again brings players into a setting that feels new and is rich in discovery. Like Odyssey before it, Valhalla is another excellent evolution of the beloved Assassin's Creed formula. It never wavers from engaging in big and meaningful ways. The Assassin's Creed series just keeps getting better.
Astro's Playroom
A free pack-in with every PlayStation 5 system, Astro's Playroom delivers a delightful platforming experience that demonstrates why the DualSense controller is so special. The adaptive triggers tighten when jumps are charged, and distinct rumble effects shake the controller in dynamic ways that line up perfectly with the action on-screen. Each world that Astro explores is themed after a different PlayStation 5 component (such as the GPU forest), and over 25 years of PlayStation history is on display in the characters, secrets, and imagery that players unearth. Astro's Playroom is the first game every PlayStation 5 owner should play, as it immediately shows you why this high-end console is a game changer.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone
Call of Duty has long been one of the biggest series to date with almost every release topping the sales charts each year. In 2020, the series grew even bigger with two releases: Warzone, the new standalone battle royale experience, and the next entry of Black Ops called Cold War. Both of these Call of Duty experiences are phenomenal on PlayStation 5, delivering different haptic feedback for most of the firearms, gorgeous visuals, and a ridiculous amount of content in all of their avenues of play. The way the two games build off of each other for seasons also gives plenty of reason to play both.
Demon's Souls
The wait for From Software's Elden Ring was made a little less painful thanks to the excellent Demon's Souls remake. Returning to the roots of this series and seeing it come to life in such beautiful (and disturbing) ways was one of the highlights of PlayStation 5's launch. The small changes that developer Bluepoint Games made help give this classic a modern touch, and helps it stand tall against the other great Souls games. If you already played this game to death on PS3, the new Fractured Mode changes up the dance just enough to make it feel new again.
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
When Destiny is firing on all cylinders, it roars with excitement. While Beyond Light's launch last November didn't hit all of the gameplay and narrative notes players wanted, Bungie has since course-corrected and has updated the game in meaningful ways. Season Of The Chosen shakes up the foundation nicely, offering rewarding progression and a story that delivers interesting twists and turns. Destiny 2 has proven to be one of the strongest ongoing games out there, and it's even better on PlayStation 5.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Insomniac Games' Spider-Man universe is starting to look a little like Marvel's Cinematic Universe with a story continuing through the eyes of different characters. Miles Morales' debut game is shorter than the original game, but is every bit as enthralling. Miles' coming-of-age story is excellently spun, and while he shares the same Spider-Man name as Peter, he emerges as a different type of hero, using invisibility and electricity to clean up the evildoers who are threatening New York City. Here's hoping the next game puts both Peter and Miles in the spotlight equally. We can't wait to see where this Spidey story goes next.
