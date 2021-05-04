Epic Games vs. Apple Court Doc Reveals New Fortnite Skins, Including Metroid's Samus Aran And Lebron James

As we head into the second day of the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit, I urge you to check out our previous coverage here to learn more about the road thus far. From monetary blocking to crossplay protection, the first day in court was a wild one. And that's not even talking about the screaming kids demanding to Free Fortnite when the dial-in number was accidentally made public. Out of the numerous bits of information that was revealed yesterday, there is something that Fortnite and Nintendo fans can be excited for. With the inclusion of different heroes across various videogame universes, a few more have been spotted in recently-made public documentation, including a Samus Aran and Naruto for the battle royale game.

There were a plethora of skins revealed in the documentation (via The Verge) showing off various collaborations with Epic Games for Fortnite, but my personal favorite is the Samus Aran skin seen below:

Epic Games via Northern California Court District

Naruto, The Hunger Games' Katniss Everdeen, The Bride from Kill Bill, Die Hard's John McClane and more can be found. The list is wild, but not entirely unexpected when comparing it against an official survey Epic Games sent out to Fortnite players asking what they'd like to see next added into the online adventure.

You can see the revealed character crossovers in from page 54 and onwards in the below PDF of the released documents:

We've been following this trial closely, long before it even began. From the day everything kicked off back in August of 2020, the battle between Apple and Epic Games has been intense. The Fortnite company goaded Apple into removing its game from its storefront when it deliberately bypassed the iOS terms agreement, effectively cutting off Apple from the agreed-upon 30% cut of revenue. Apple responded immediately by taking down the game, which launched what has now led to an ongoing trial. To learn more about the events leading up to now, you can see what has happened so far here.

