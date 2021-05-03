News

Epic Games vs. Apple Court Hearing, How To Listen In On The Trial

by Liana Ruppert on May 03, 2021 at 08:54 AM

The long road that is the Epic Games vs. Apple legal battle began back in August 2020 when Fortnite was pulled from the iOS store as a result of an ongoing battle between Epic Games and Apple. Epic Games tried to "cheat" the rules that Apple has in place for third-party apps by circumventing the required payout for all third-party businesses, so the tech company removed the game. Epic Games fired back saying that Apple adopts a favoritism model regarding business support, which prompted the Orwellian 1984-styled #FreeFortnite campaign. Even Valve was pulled into the mix, something that the PC giant is also fighting. Now, the hearing is set to commence full steam ahead. For those interested, you can listen in on the court proceedings yourself. 

When does the Epic Games vs. Apple trial begin? 

The trial is expected to last for three weeks, beginning today, May 3, 2021. U.S. district judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is at the helm of the public legal battle in Oakland, California. There have been a few proceedings in the past regarding the Epic Games vs. Apple dispute, but this is the trial that will rule an official outcome regarding who the court will favor. 

How can I listen to the Epic Games vs. Apple trial? 

For those interested in listening to the proceedings themselves, there is a direct audio line into the trial. Evidence, as presented to the public, will be available here. Regarding how to listen in, here is what the court has supplied: 

Audio Access Information for Bench Trial:
Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 336-1839
Access Code:  9403112

Additional Line (first 2 days of trial and as needed):
Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 873-8018
Access Code:  9131109

According to the official listing of the trial, "Plaintiff Epic Games, Inc. brings this action against defendant Apple Inc., alleging violations of antitrust laws through its Apple App Store policies on iOS devices. Apple counterclaims that Epic Games has breached its developer agreements and App Store guidelines by introducing a direct pay option on iOS devices in Epic Games’ videogame Fortnite."

The judge in charge of this case had previously made a statement against Epic Games, saying that the company was "not honest" with its intentions surrounding in-game purchases for Forntite. "You did something, you lied about it by omission, by not being forthcoming" stated the judge during a previous hearing. She continued, "That's the security issue. That's the security issue!" 

That being said, there also has been admonishment regarding how Apple handled things on its side, as well. Where the court will fall remains to be seen, but we'll be tracking it here at Game Informer. With the lines listed above, you can follow along as well. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Review
Returnal Review – Haunting Harmony

Returnal Review – Haunting Harmony

News
Borderlands Movie: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

Borderlands Movie: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Brings Back The Grey Wardens

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Brings Back The Grey Wardens

cosplay
This Final Fantasy VII Yuffie Cosplay Will Get You Even More Excited For Remake Intergrade

This Final Fantasy VII Yuffie Cosplay Will Get You Even More Excited For Remake Intergrade

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Borderlands Movie Casts Its Moxxi, Hammerlock, Marcus, And More

Borderlands Movie Casts Its Moxxi, Hammerlock, Marcus, And More

News
CD Projekt Red Execs Receive Massive Bonus Following Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

CD Projekt Red Execs Receive Massive Bonus Following Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

News
Wreckfest Looks Stunning On PlayStation 5, See How It&#039;s Different

Wreckfest Looks Stunning On PlayStation 5, See How It's Different

News
Game Informer Is Hiring An Associate Editor And Junior Developer!

Game Informer Is Hiring An Associate Editor And Junior Developer!

cosplay
This Destiny 2 Cosplayer Looks Incredible With Her Petra Venj Cosplay

This Destiny 2 Cosplayer Looks Incredible With Her Petra Venj Cosplay