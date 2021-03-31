News

Genshin Impact PS5 Announcement Trailer Shows Off 4K Resolution, Faster Loading Times, And More

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 31, 2021 at 09:22 AM

Sony and the development team over at miHoYo have announced that the PS5 version of Genshin Impact is almost ready to enjoy with a brand new trailer. The latest video for the game shows off the improved features with the next-gen update, including faster loading times, better resolution, and more. 

"The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open-world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future," said Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo, in a recent press statement. "That's why we've been working to bring the native PlayStation 5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could."

With 4K visuals and fine-tuned performance, this open-world action RPG will create an even better experience for players ready to take on the world of Teyvat. The next-gen update will not change the fact that the game is free-to-play. While there are microtransactions, our own Dan Tack mentioned that their inclusion doesn't impact the way the title can be experienced as many feared. 

"Genshin Impact is a whimsical, wondrous land dripping with unbridled charm and appeal, combining a ridiculously compelling reward loop with unfettered, continuous discovery," Tack said in his full review. "In this world, I felt like a child visiting theme park for the first time — dazzled, mesmerized, and completely swept away. I only wish the shimmering glow wasn’t marred by a ghoulish monetization model, but that’s something I’m willing to overlook for my ticket to this fascinating realm."

While the improvements on the way with the next-gen update are exciting, the studio has not confirmed when this update is expected to go live. For now, we have a spiffy new Genshin Impact trailer and a smoother experience on the horizon with the PlayStation 5

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Genshin Impactcover

Genshin Impact

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
September 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

