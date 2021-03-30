Mortal Kombat Movie Release Date Delayed By A Week

The bad news? The Mortal Kombat movie release date has been delayed. The good news? Not by long. The Mortal Kombat movie release date has been pushed back by a week, as confirmed by Warner Bros.

Originally slated for April 16, the new Mortal Kombat movie reboot is now set to arrive with a new April 23 release. This news was confirmed by Variety, though no reason for the pushback has been revealed at this time.

The upcoming film reboot has a lot of longtime fans excited. While some character creative takes veer away from what we're used to, overall, the feeling captures what we love about Mortal Kombat perfectly. From the fantastically-executed combat (or kombat) to the engaging way these fighters engage with each other, the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot seems to be a faithful continuation of the franchise we all know and love.

Our own Brian Shea recently got a sneak peek at the upcoming film, saying, "The opening scene did way more than establish a ton of lore in a short 13-minute window; it gave me confidence that this film is in good hands and on the right track. Everything from the action to the feel to the details surrounding the Shirai Ryu and Lin Kuei blood-feud felt exactly how I wanted them to feel. The opening sequence kicks things off in an effective and flashy fashion, and if it's any indication, Mortal Kombat is poised to once again deliver an outstanding on-screen adaptation."

Between our first look at Kabal in all of his glory to the promise of a gruesome good time, the Mortal Kombat movie can't get here soon enough. While we do have to wait a little bit longer, at least it's not pushed back until next year or something drastic like that.

Interested in learning more before the film's debut? According to Warner Bros., here is the full synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat take:

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family but to stop Outworld once and for all?

We'll be able to see it in action for ourselves when the Mortal Kombat movie arrives on April 23.