Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal
The Mortal Kombat movie drops next month and to celebrate, we've got a brand new poster that offers up our first look at Kabal. Kitana, Cole Young, Sonya Blade, and more are front and center, but let's be real: you're looking at Kabal.
The official Mortal Kombat movie Twitter account shared the new poster with the telltale tagline "Get over here!" Sub-Zero and Scorpion are in the spotlight, but seeing Shang Tsung, Jax Briggs, Sony Blade, Mileena, and Cole Young is pretty nifty as well.
Choose your fighter: Cole Young. Sonya Blade. Jax Briggs. Scorpion. Sub-Zero. Shang Tsung. Mileena. Kabal. Mortal Kombat – in theaters and streaming on @HBOMax April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/jQ4a7pXVML— Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) March 10, 2021
While some fans are disappointed that a few favorite kharacters are missing, many shared their excitement over the latest reveal following the trailer that dropped last month.
In every generation
There are those
Who are chosen
To defend the realm of earth
In a tournament known...
As MORTAL KOMBAT
IN THIS FIGHT
THERE'S NO ROUND 2
The latest poster reveal comes after a slew of previous movie marketing went live back in February. Each individual poster showed off a particular kharacter and overall? Longtime fans were impressed.
New Line Cinema previously revealed the film's synopsis back in January of this year, offering a detailed look at what the newest cinematic take on the popular fighting franchise will bring to the table. According to the studio:
The Mortal Kombat movie was originally slated for a March 2021 release but was pushed back due to COVID-19. Luckily, it looks like the cast and crew were able to get the project done and ready for the world to devour safely, because the Mortal Kombat movie reboot arrives on April 16.