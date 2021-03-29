News

Ratchet & Clank Is Free With PS5 60 FPS Update Coming Soon

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 29, 2021 at 03:59 PM

Earlier this month, Sony detailed 10 free PlayStation games that are arriving as part of its 2021 Play At Home program. Initially created to give players some solace during quarantines at the start of COVID-19, Sony is continuing the celebration of videogames with more freebies. Ratchet & Clank is currently among those free titles, and it is getting a PS5 update next month. 

No PlayStation Plus subscription is required to cash in on this deal, but it is a limited-time offer. For those who want to scoop up their free copy, Ratchet & Clank is free until March 31. 

The freebie deal comes at the perfect time, because Insomniac Games has confirmed that a PS5 update is just around the corner, which will allow the game to run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5. The update is also free at no additional charge. For those who play Ratchet & Clank through the PlayStation Plus Collection, the update will also be available there as well. 

Other free games with the Play At Home initiative include: 

  • Abzû
  • Enter the Gungeon 
  • Rez Infinite
  • Subnautica
  • The Witness
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Moss
  • Thumper
  • Paper Beast

The 2021 Play At Home celebration officially kicked off on March 25 and Sony promises even more surprises are on the way. To learn more about this year's Play At Home offerings, you can check out our previous coverage here

Thoughts on Sony's Play At Home PlayStation deals? Are you excited for the upcoming Ratchet & Clank PS5 update? Sound off in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Ratchet &amp; Clankcover

Ratchet & Clank

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Epileptic PSA: Balan Wonderworld (Update)

Epileptic PSA: Balan Wonderworld (Update)

News
Bungie Launches New Ban Wave For Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen Cheaters

Bungie Launches New Ban Wave For Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen Cheaters

News
New Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

New Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

opinion
Destiny 2: Season Of The Chosen Marks A Significant Turning Point For The Better

Destiny 2: Season Of The Chosen Marks A Significant Turning Point For The Better

News
Lawn Mowing Simulator Is Coming To Xbox Series X/S This Year

Lawn Mowing Simulator Is Coming To Xbox Series X/S This Year

Mod Corner
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild VR Mod Video Shows A Different Perspective

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild VR Mod Video Shows A Different Perspective

Feature
The Top 10 Games On 3DS

The Top 10 Games On 3DS

Preview
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preview – Escape From Barad Dur

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preview – Escape From Barad Dur