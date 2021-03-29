Ratchet & Clank Is Free With PS5 60 FPS Update Coming Soon

Earlier this month, Sony detailed 10 free PlayStation games that are arriving as part of its 2021 Play At Home program. Initially created to give players some solace during quarantines at the start of COVID-19, Sony is continuing the celebration of videogames with more freebies. Ratchet & Clank is currently among those free titles, and it is getting a PS5 update next month.

No PlayStation Plus subscription is required to cash in on this deal, but it is a limited-time offer. For those who want to scoop up their free copy, Ratchet & Clank is free until March 31.

The freebie deal comes at the perfect time, because Insomniac Games has confirmed that a PS5 update is just around the corner, which will allow the game to run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5. The update is also free at no additional charge. For those who play Ratchet & Clank through the PlayStation Plus Collection, the update will also be available there as well.

Other free games with the Play At Home initiative include:

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper

Paper Beast

The 2021 Play At Home celebration officially kicked off on March 25 and Sony promises even more surprises are on the way. To learn more about this year's Play At Home offerings, you can check out our previous coverage here!

Thoughts on Sony's Play At Home PlayStation deals? Are you excited for the upcoming Ratchet & Clank PS5 update? Sound off in the comment section below!