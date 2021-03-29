Full Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone Season Two Reloaded Update Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Reloaded is on the horizon and brings with it not only smaller file sizes, but a whole host of new content for players to enjoy. From new multiplayer maps to a brand new sniper, here is what you can expect with Season Two Reloaded in the upcoming update.

Full Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone Season Two Reloaded Update

The upcoming update brings with it new maps, new modes, new Zombies content, and so much more. Let's break it down by feature to see what's on the horizon for the online shooter.

When does it start?

The new update goes live today, March 29, at 9 p.m. Pacific for Black Ops Cold War. The new season arrives in Warzone on March 30 at 11 p.m. Pacific the next day.

New multiplayer maps

Miami Strike 6v6

Miami Strike will feature a much tighter map layout that will be played in the light of day. Unlike its nighttime counterpart, there are a few new additions with the Paramour Hotel being blocked and the area more controlled. For those that just want to take in the sights, there will be a new waterside path also available within this particular map.

Mansion 2v2, 3v3

Mansion is joining the Gunfight and Face-Off rotation, designed to put players on their toes as they fight across a luscious courtyard that has no idea the kind of chaos that is on the horizon. "The eastern courtyard features palm trees and a gazebo, opposite another with a central statue over a dry fountain," says Activision." Fight in the surrounding arcade among its thick supporting columns or brave it through the middle in a cross-map dash. Look for the center-wrapped room including a small hallway and an exposed balcony for a high risk, high reward power position."

Golova Multi-Team

We're heading back to Russian with the Ural Plains location, but there's much more than what meets the eye. We first saw this location within Outbreak, but now Golova will be available across other modes within MP. From churches to gardens, this map is perfect for those that love to snipe.

New modes and feature

There are quite a few new modes and features to look forward to, including Multi-Team Hardpoint. For a brief overview, here is what you need t know:

Multi-Team Hardpoint A more chaotic version of Hardpoint 10 squads of four Multiple Hardpoints at once More points awarded for teammates within the objective First squad to reach 1,000 points wins

Prop Hunt Miami Strike and Satellite maps are now available for Prop Hunt New props will also be added

Gunsmith Customs Coming later in the season Allows players to mix-and-match attachments in Weapon Blueprints of the same weapon type

Weapon Tuning Weapon tuning will get an overhaul for balancing Includes the below weapons: LC10 AK-74U Mac-10 KSP 45 Milano 821 Krig 6 FFAR1 Groza Magnum RPG-7

Gunfight Tournaments Taking Gunfight to a more competitive place with brackets



Zombies

Zombies is getting some much-needed love with a new Outbreak region found in Sanatorium (night). "As the Dark Aether continues to spread, agents of Requiem must expand their search for outbreak sites across the Ural Mountains into a massive new region: Sanatorium Night."

Players loved the more open-world take on Zombies with recent updates, but this one will have players trying to survive under the cover of nightfall. Because fighting zombies wasn't scary enough, let's add restricted vision into the mix.

A new Outbreak Objective is also on the way with Secure, taking players to control Dark Aether in order to analyze, experiment, and ultimately harness the "transformational properties" of this phenomenon.

Zombies will also see new vehicles, more Intel, and the Dead Ops Arcade Player as well in addition to the Arcade Silverback Slidesways Map and a new Apply Blueprint feature that will allow players to apply any Weapon Blueprint in Outbreak.

New Operators and Weapons

It wouldn't be a new season without new Operators and Weapons. Wolf (NATO) is joining the fray, bringing with him his skills as a hunter from the Louisiana bayous. Wolf will be joined by Rivas (NATO), a powerful fighter that fought back against the Menendez Cartel's influence in Nicaragua.

As far as weapons go, the new ZRG 20mm Sniper is a seasonal addition that promises impressive velocity and range, making it the ultimate tool for those that love to take a more strategic approach to combat.

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season Two Reloaded promises a ton of fun and a lot of new additions to enjoy. You can learn even more about what's on the way with the full patch notes right here.