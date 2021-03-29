Call Of Duty Warzone File Sizes Are Finally Getting Smaller

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone file sizes have been massively oversized since launch, a caveat that has been a huge pain in the CoD community. Luckily, that is about to change as Activision reveals how it is making the Warzone file sizes smaller and, therefore, much easier to manage.

The Warzone Season Two Reloaded file size will still be a little hefty, but Activision promises that following that, the amount of space required will be much easier to manage. For PlayStation 5 and 4 players, Season Two Reloaded's file size comes in at 52.0 GB. For Xbox Series X and One, the file size is 57.8 GB, with PC coming in at 52.4 GB (unless you're also updating Modern Warfare, which will bring that file size up to 133.6 GB).

Season Two Reloaded brings a more optimized file size across all of Warzone and marks the start of smaller downloads from now on. "Enhancements to the overall content management system has been made possible through data optimization and streamlining content packs needed for individual game modes," says Activision in its most recent blog post. "This will come after a larger than usual, one-time update for Season Two Reloaded, which will include these optimizations and is necessary to reduce the overall footprint; future patch sizes for Modern Warfare and Warzone are expected to be smaller than the one set to release on March 30 at 11 p.m. Pacific."

With file sizes sometimes exceeding 100 GB, it is no wonder why so many have been fed up. As someone who regularly plays Team Deathmatch in the base game, on top of Warzone, it's been tough trying to ensure I have the right amount of space in conjunction with the other online titles I'm currently enjoying. This aspect of continuous updates has been a source of ire for the community at large, so these changes to make the file sizes more reasonable are welcome by many.

Regarding Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Reloaded, players can expect a lot of new gaming content to pour through. To learn more about what's on the way with the upcoming update, you can check out the full blog post here.