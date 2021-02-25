Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone Updates May Be Too Big Now For 500GB PS4s

Game updates have been getting bigger and bigger in recent years and among those behemoth patches is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone front and center. While it doesn't look like those updates are going to be getting smaller anytime soon, it looks like the size is going to be a much bigger problem for PS4 users, at least those that have 500GB of storage, going into season 2.

Season 2's Cold War update is smaller than usual, coming in at 10.5 GB, but the team at Activision did add a warning that 500GB hard drives for the previous generation of PlayStation may not be enough going forward. "Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed," details the latest blog post.

The post continues by saying that players with both games installed should go through and delete any unused game content in order for the Warzone patch to go through correctly. The team provided some tips to help players get read:

Black Ops Cold War: At the main menu, press R3 to go to “File Management.” You will then be able to delete any content you may not have played in a while. The exact content to choose from can be found in the Storage Management article linked here

Modern Warfare/Warzone: At the main menu, press Options, select the “General” tab, then scroll down to “Game Installs.” From here, you can delete any content you have not played in a while

While this news could be disconcerting for some, it is important to remember that the Warzone download is not necessary for those solely playing Black Ops Cold War, and the same thing applies to those only playing Warzone. If that helps save space and you're only playing one over the other, that will save you a little bit of a headache later on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 2 is available now. Happy gaming!

[Source: Activision]