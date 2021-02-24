News

Call of Duty's Open-World Zombies Experience, Outbreak, Lands Now With Season 2

by Daniel Tack on Feb 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Season 2 is landing right now. While the new update contains numerous new things to explore the game over, perhaps the most interesting is the Outbreak zombies experience. Call of Duty's zombie modes have generally been self-contained, round-based entities that task players with discovering secrets and solving puzzles while fending off the infinite and ever-more-challenging hordes of undead.

As of today, that's all about to change. Outbreak gives players a dynamic open-world zombies mode. Not only will you face off against a voracious tide, but world events and exploration are key pillars of Outbreak, allowing you to use vehicles and take advantage of a huge play space to blast back the blight. Outbreak can be enjoyed with a crew or solo.

"In round-based, zombies are constantly coming to you," says lead systems and Outbreak designer Kevin Drew.  "This mode, you're driving that experience, you're moving through the space, you're encountering the zombies along the way at your own pace, and you can make decisions there. You can explore, drive around, go find zombies in the world, or things we call world events, go loot. But at the end of the day, you need to go complete the objective and  that's your carrot on the stick that's gonna make everyone converge. That's where we can turn up the difficulty and make that a very focused moment with the tension."

After completing a main objective, you have an opportunity to catch your breath and complete some upgrades. After that, you can choose to warp to a different, more difficult region to complete another objective or "cash out" of the experience with an exfil. The difficulty in this mode ramps up rapidly if you're hitting beacons and porting to new regions with jumps in power, so it's more of an elevator up instead of a stairway. A multitude of different world objectives and events await players in the new mode.

"So I mean, there's all sorts of different experiments that that the Requiem team is running into in these outbreak zones," says creative director Corky Lehmkuhl. "So there's genetic DNA scanning, there's purified Aetherium that they're gathering and sending back. So one objective, Aetherium harvest, you see these canisters that kind of pop up. The device is harvesting Aetherium from the atmosphere, and it creates this crystal that Requiem wants to send back to headquarters to study. So you have to get the canister, you put it on your back. And then, of course, zombies are attracted to you. So you have to get to the rocket and deposit it and you have to do that twice. And then you send the rocket launchers up in the air." 

While there will be intel and lore bits to discover in Outbreak, the big questlines and narrative beats won't come online until Season 3. For Season 2, it's all about exploring the new iteration on the zombie core. Expect Treyarch to experiment heavily with Outbreak as the Seasons for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War continue. Of course, Season 2 brings plenty of new content to core multiplayer and Warzone as well, check out the trailer below!

 

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Warcover

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

gamer culture
This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu&#039;s Cheeks

This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu's Cheeks

gamer culture
New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
New Report Paints A Dark Picture About Dying Light 2&#039;s Development

New Report Paints A Dark Picture About Dying Light 2's Development

Mod Corner
Best Valheim Mods To Take That Viking Adventure Even Further

Best Valheim Mods To Take That Viking Adventure Even Further

News
Anthem 2.0 Canceled By BioWare

Anthem 2.0 Canceled By BioWare

News
A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

Review
Ghosts &#039;N Goblins: Resurrection Review – The Beauty Of Nostalgia

Ghosts 'N Goblins: Resurrection Review – The Beauty Of Nostalgia

Feature
Ranking Mortal Kombat&#039;s On-Screen Adaptations

Ranking Mortal Kombat's On-Screen Adaptations

News
It Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Teasing A Mass Effect Adaptation

It Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Teasing A Mass Effect Adaptation